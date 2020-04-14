Tucson is definitely stepping up its takeout game. But these restaurants are going a step further by creating family-style meals that can be cooked or assembled at home. (That way, when you eat them they're nice and warm.)
Here's a first look at some of the deals we've seen on social media. Hit me up at aberlin@tucson.com if want to be included in this list.
• Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road, is offering a different menu of take-home mealkits every week. A recent offering was a Stuck Home Jambalaya kit for $30 with sausage, crayfish and roasted chicken with a housemade creole cream sauce, bacon cheddar biscuits and more. Check the restaurant's Facebook for the latest selections or call 520-382-9255.
• Charro Steak, 188 E. Broadway, has transformed into a gourmet butcher shop and is doing take-home grilling kits like the Family Cookout Grill Kit #1 for $50 with a bone-in ribeye, New York strip steak, pork chop, half a chicken, grassfed ground beef, chile rub, grilling onions, limes and tortillas. Check out their website for the whole menu. Or call 520-485-1922.
• The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., is doing take-and-bake meals like meatloaf with poblano chili macaroni and cheese, a garden salad and garlic toast for $35. They're have several family-style meals on the menu like grilled chicken, top sirloin, mesquite smoked ribs and more. Head to their website or call 520-798-1618.
• Bowld out in Vail, 13160 E. Colossal Cave Road, has a separate menu of take-and-bake trays that feed four to five people for $20 each. They include green and red chile cheese enchilada casseroles, fettuccine with marinara and a mac and cheese bake. Check their Facebook page for the latest information, or call 520-762-1176.
• The food truck Geronimo's Revenge is doing $20 Mac Packs and enchiladas, available for delivery (preferably) within a five mile radius of downtown. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. for evening deliveries. Check their Facebook for the latest information, or call 520-282-1165.
• Downtown's Raptor Canyon Cafe, 75 E. Pennington St., has temporarily closed and is doing a large menu of take-and-bake pasta trays for home delivery. The trays feed two to six people and include selections like bacon burger mac and cheese, tuna noodle casserole, baked ziti and more. You can also add a salad or a dozen cookies. Order before 5 p.m. the day before for a no-contact delivery between noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 520-336-5698 for more information.
• Horseshoe Grill, 7713 E. Broadway, is doing a separate menu of grillable steaks, salmon, baked and sweet potatoes and more. (They even have toilet paper.) You can also purchase barbecue sauce and dry rub. Check it out on their website.
Other mealkit options:
Now offering Ramen do-it-yourself at home single and family bundle packs for takeout! Singles are $6 and 4 packs for families are only $20 with prep instructions included. Pair it with some Craft Beer or your fave soft drinks! Call in at (520) 269-7603 or also order your faves from the regular menu for delivery via www.fnramen.com. #ScratchMade #Grubhub #Doordash . . . . #fatnoodle #fatnoodle520 #thisistucson #tucsonfoodie #visittucson #tucsoneats #tucsonfood #tastingtucson #tucsonlocal #azfoodie #foodporn #foodie #instafood #instagood #foodstagram #foodgasm #foodies #sonoranwheat
• Roma Imports always has a healthy frozen section of lasagnas, raviolis, quiches, pizzas and more, now available curbside.
• Beaut Burger at the MSA Annex is doing vegan burger meal kits for take-home cooking. The $45 kit comes with six burgers, six buns and six sauces. Order one here.
• The Coronet has a heat-and-serve menu with dishes like roasted cauliflower, pork tenderloin and top sirloin with chimichurri. It's offering 20 percent off for curbside pickup. Check out the menu here.
• The food truck Sonoran Mexican Cuisine is doing taco package kits with up to 100 tacos, pico, shredded cheese, limes and more. Check out their Facebook for more info.
• Sonoran Brunch Company is doing taco family packs with quesadillas, rice, beans, chips and more starting at $39.99. Check out their Facebook for more information.
• Fat Noodle is offering do-it-yourself ramen kits that include mushrooms, eggs, noodles, broth and more. A family four-pack costs $20 and comes with instructions. Check it out on their Facebook page.