For decades, Gee's Garden had been a focal point in Tucson's Chinese community — a large dim sum house where families would gather on the weekends and share cups of jasmine tea and meaty dumplings. But that's now a thing of the past, and not just because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gee's Garden is now permanently closed after its landlord put a forcible detainer on the building for unpaid rent and breach of contract. A notice posted on the front of the door at 1145 N. Alvernon Way states that the landlord is owed $189,378 "plus other accruing charges."
"Anyone entering the premises or removing any items from the premises will be prosecuted for grand theft, breaking and entering, trespassing and any other infractions to the full extent of the law," reads the sign, dated June 11.
The interior of the building appears to still have furniture in it, but there is a notice outside stating the building is for lease. Realtor David Lee, who is putting the building on the market, said that the restaurant's new owner Eddie Lau had been behind on rent for more than a year.
"The landlord had tried to work with him and gave him forgiveness and discounted rents, but he just kept getting further and further behind," he said. "He was having a hard time way before COVID."
The building is owned by the original Gee's Garden owners Dudley and Joan Gee, who had been renting the restaurant out to Lau for the past several years. Dudley passed away May 29 of this year at the age of 84. The couple had owned several retail businesses in Tucson including a grocery store, according to his obituary.
"It's very sad for them to get to the point where they couldn’t run it. They rented the building to the guy and gave him the business, but he couldn’t pay the rent," Lee said.
Eddie Lau was not able to be reached by phone. With its traditional Hong Kong style dim sum service, including rolling carts, Gee's played an important role in Tucson's Chinese restaurant scene. Although, the restaurant had been plagued by several negative health inspections over the past few years. The restaurant was temporarily shut down August 27 when health inspectors deemed it a health hazard due to problems with the sewage.
Lee said he thinks the building would work well as an event space, or perhaps a ghost kitchen for various food truck operators or delivery services.
While Gee's Garden was the most popular dim sum spot, all is not lost. Northside staple China Phoenix is still doing dim sum for takeout and limited dine-in service. Their dim sum service is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7090 N. Oracle Road.
Sushi Lounge on the southside at 4802 S. Sixth Ave. is also doing takeout dim sum. Their hours are Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.