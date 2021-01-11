Owners of the longtime Greek restaurant Fronimo's say they aren't entirely throwing in the towel: They hope to find a new, smaller space to re-establish the restaurant.

These local places will help you explore Tucson, walk more, declutter your house, shop local and learn something new in 2021, even if you aren't making New Year's resolutions this year.

Starting Jan. 7, free, emergency food boxes can be picked up at the food bank's headquarters, 3003 S. Country Club Road , from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

A plant expert from Tohono Chul gives us tips on caring for Tucson plants during the winter, including when to cover plants, what to cover and why everyone puts Styrofoam on columnar cacti.

Breathe Easy Automotive is a Tucson full-service auto repair shop that does everything from oil changes to brakes and engine repairs. The woman-owned business prioritizes the customer experience.

Chinese restaurants across Tucson have been stepping it up by making their own wheat flour noodles. Here's a rundown of the best places to find them, from biang biang noodles to Beijing Zha Jiang Mian.

It was a hard year for Tucson's restaurant scene, but chefs and restaurant workers excelled and did some amazing things. This article celebrates them and their hard work throughout the year.

Celebrity chefs

Don Guerra, Barrio Charro: Guerra, 50, started his Barrio Bread venture out of his garage in 2009. Demand for his artisan breads prompted him in 2016 to open a bakery at the Broadway Village shopping center, 18 S. Eastbourne Ave. at East Broadway. The father of two was a James Beard Award — think Academy Award for foodies —semifinalist for best baker in 2019 and 2020.

Carlotta Flores, Si Charro: Flores, 74, grew up in her family's Mexican restaurant El Charro Cafe and bought the restaurant from her aunt more than 50 years ago. Working with her son, Ray Flores, she has grown the family business from its flagship at 311 N. Court Ave. to two other El Charro locations and the downtown steakhouse and seafood restaurant Charro Steak & del Rey at 188 E. Broadway. Her most recent venture is the two-year-old northwest side vegan-plus restaurant CharroVida, 7109 N. Oracle Road. In 2019, El Charro was a James Beard Award semifinalist for best restaurant.