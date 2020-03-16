If you care about this lovely city of gastronomy, there has never been a more important time to support its culinary scene.
No doubt you've heard the small-talk: restaurants are emptying out, managers are seeing up to an 80 percent drop-off in customers. Servers, who work off tips, are suddenly making no money. Restaurants already work off insanely thin profit margins, but the COVID-19 pandemic is a test like no other.
If this trend continues, many of our beloved Tucson restaurants will not make it. And that is a complete shame. Because even through this crisis, we have the power as Tucsonans to recognize how important food is to our culture, and to support it in any way we can.
Over the last few days dozens of local restaurants have explained their new sanitation strategy in extreme detail. Many are moving to paper menus, getting rid of table condiments and putting hand sanitizer out for their customers. Some restaurants, like El Charro Cafe and its sister businesses, are changing around their dining rooms — seating fewer people to allow for social distancing.
::C O V I D 1 9:: Some words and intentions in these Strange & trying times. Our greatest hope is that by moving forward rationally, intentionally & compassionately, we can navigate this well and take care of one another. Below is a list of things we’re doing to ensure the safety of our community (you!) and of our work family: 🌏 we’ve implemented many new sanitization and safety protocols & procedures. This includes sanitizing pens and all table top service items thoroughly between each use, sanitizing door handles, etc etc. Please exercise patience as we might move a little more slowly through service- this is for the health & well being of all of us. We’re printing single use menus and installing a scannable QR code menu for use on your personal devices to eradicate shared paper surfaces. Yes the single use menus are wasteful, but the paper is recyclable and we feel this is the safest option. Most folks will be able to access the QR menu and save paper. 🌎 we’ve issued health & safety guidelines and recommendations for the immunity of our crew, and are providing herbal and other recommendations based on the advice of infectious disease specialists, physicians, and personal experience. Please do everything in your power to increase your health & resilience as well. Daily exercise, a clean balanced diet, hydration & supplementation are all invaluable. Consider Zinc, Astragalus, Elder Berry, Vitamins A&D together, vitamins C & B12, echinacea, mullein, elecampane, nettle, marshmallow root. Coconut oil ingestion is beneficial as this virus is a lipid-coated virus is susceptible to coconut oil's MCFAs or monoglycerides. Gelatin rich bone broth helps to bolster immunity and detoxify the body. Zicam, airborne, grapefruit seed extract are great too! Whatever works for you! Take precautions to bolster your immune defense! Please feel free to make healthful recommendations in the comments below! 🌍We’re applying for loans to try to ensure the continuation of our staff’s health insurance policy and ability to pay bills if this pandemic forces a closure- and we’re exploring other options to maintain income for all of us during this strange time, [cont. in comments]
Here are three major ways you can support restaurants through this tough time. (Besides not going out if you're sick. That's a biggie.)
1. Even if you don't go inside, you can still order takeout or delivery from Grubhub, etc. Over the next few weeks we'll see restaurants all over town upping their takeout games with curbside pickup, and new delivery options.
2. Tip your servers. And tip them well, because they're going through hell.
3. Consider buying a gift card and using it later, when everything is good again!
Many people, myself included right now, have been asked to limit our restaurant playtime. So below I have put together a list of places with reliable takeout situations. I've also broken down all the food delivery companies, telling you what makes them unique and which local restaurants they work with. And at the bottom (an evolving list) I have a few places you can buy gift cards.
I will be updating this article as new information comes in, so people can bookmark it and use it as a resource going forward. Restaurant owners: email me at aberlin@tucson.com or send me a message on Facebook if you would like to be included in this list.
Last thing! While we're talking about local foods, let's not forget our independent grocery stores like Johnny Gibson's Market, Grant Stone Supermarket and The Food Conspiracy Co-Op. I heard a little whisper that they might have TP. And theirs is good for the planet too. 🌎
Local restaurants that are doing takeout
Welcome Diner
The Phoenix-based diner will also do takeout, and is adapting its menu as the Coronavirus crisis plays out. We love their fried chicken sandwiches, but they also make a mean mac and cheese. You can also purchase a gift card by going into their store or purchasing one over the phone; they will mail it out to you. View the menu here.
El Torero
This South Tucson Mexican restaurant announced on Facebook today that it's limitiing its operation to support social distancing by doing takeout on its entire menu, as well as bulk-food orders (which are 20 percent off). It's also changing its hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. They're encouraging you to pay for your takeout orders over the phone with your debit or credit card. They will take 15 to 20 minutes to prepare. View the menu here.
Gusto Osteria
7153 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-722-9487
The east-side Italian restaurant does a robust takeout service and "is working round-the-clock to keep our staff and clients safe and well-fed," says co-owner Stacey Beste in an email. View their menu here.
Postino
2500 E. Grant Road, 520-342-0098
The Phoenix-area based wine bar Postino is instituting curbside pickup as well as takeout. Just call and place an order, and they will bring it out to your car. Curbside pickup specials include a board of bruschetta, one "snacky thing" and a salad for $25; a board of bruschetta, three "snacky things" and a cheese board for $45; and 2-packs or 4-packs of wine for $30 and and $55. View their menu here.
BrushFire BBQ Co.
Two locations at 7080 E 22nd St. and 2745 N. Campbell Ave.
In addition to working with food delivery services like Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash, this barbecue joint also does takeout. They recently announced on Facebook that they're upping their sanitary measures by giving everyone sealed plastic cutlery, removing shared condiments and ensuring all employees wear gloves and are frequently washing their hands. Check out their menu here.
Ghini's French Caffe
1803 E. Prince Road, 520-326-9095
The French bistro posted an update on Facebook this weekend with a picture that reads "Buy local or bye-bye local." The post says: "We at Ghini’s French Caffe have been blessed with your loyalty and love for over 27 years, THANK YOU! ... We continue to serve our excellent food from our hearts, and our bathrooms are fully stocked with toilet paper, mouthwash and soap. We are just as happy to pack up our delicious food to-go." View their menu here.
Renee's Organic Oven
7065 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-886-0484
East side bistro Renee's Organic Oven announced on Facebook that it's closing its dining room and becoming a takeout-only operation starting this weekend. Orders must be placed over the phone ahead of time, and can be paid for with credit cards. "In response to the coronavirus and it’s known rate of transmission, we are taking a huge step in limiting our operation to support and encourage social distancing as our best defense," the post reads. The restaurant is also offering a "comfort food special" of grilled cheese and tomato soup for $12. View a menu here.
Panda House
1118 E. Sixth St., 520-372-7022
Most of Tucson's Chinese restaurants do take-out, but I'm including Panda House in this list for personal reasons: If this Sichuan restaurant went down, I would be extremely upset because I have ordered takeout here numerous times and it is very close to my house and the UA area. I recommend the mustard noodles with pork, oh my goodness! Order online here.
The Cup Cafe and Maynards Market and Kitchen
311 Congress St. and 400 N. Toole Ave. A
In addition to postponing all of its live shows, the Hotel Congress announced that it's also limiting the hours to the daytime in its bar area The Tap Room. The two restaurants The Cup Cafe and Maynards Market are remaining open, but also offering their full menus to-go, according to a press release. They are also discarding paper menus more regularly and providing hand sanitizers for guests in frequented areas of the hotel. View The Cup Cafe's menu here, and Maynards' menu here.
OBON Sushi
350 E. Congress St., 520-485-3590
The downtown sushi and ramen spot is available on both Uber Eats and Postmates for food delivery, but it also does a robust takeout service during opening hours. "We are here now, we will be here after, and we all need one another more than ever," they said in a Facebook post. "We hope this is a short term battle, but are preparing ourselves for the long haul." Find their menu here. Check out their Facebook here.
Blue Willow
2616 N. Campbell Ave., 520-327-7577
The midtown brunch spot just introduced a new grab-and-go case at the front of the restaurant with items like lasagna, meatloaf, soup, salad and more. You can also purchase a bottle of wine to-go. Check out the pictures on their Facebook page. View Blue Willow's complete menu here.
El Charro family restaurants
Flores Concepts, the owners of El Charro and its sister restaurants Charro Steak, Charro del Rey and Charrovida, announced its offering a 10 percent discount on all carry-out orders until May 1. The restaurant family is also busting out a limited delivery service for small group orders of at least $100. Deliveries must be within three miles of the location and need a minimum-two-hour advance notice.
A quick list of some other popular takeout and meal prep restaurants in Tucson: The Hidden Grill, Roma Imports, Chef Chic, Tony's Italian Deli, ZA'ATAR Mediterranean Restaurant, Urban Pita, Beyond Bread (offering 10 percent off for all online orders), Empire Pizza, Choice Greens, Jun Dynasty, Sher-e-Punjab, Miss Saigon, AZ Fit Kitchen, Stay Naked Kitchen
Food delivery services
Please note that many of these companies extract hefty fees from the local restaurants they work with. So if you want your dollars to go the furthest, your best option is to do takeout directly from the restaurant. But these services do make it easier for all of us, and that's nothing to scoff at.
Onda Güey
This locally-owned courier service has been in operation since 2014, and its services go beyond simple food delivery. You can use it to send out your laundry, process bank deposits, grab your pharmaceuticals and more. Onda Güey works directly with more than a dozen local restaurants, but will also deliver from other restaurants upon request. Their partners include: Urban Pita, 1702, Boca, Urban Fresh, The Taco Shop Co., Beaut Burger and more.
Information: You can head to their website ondaguey.com, or download their app from The App Store or Google Play.
Grubhub
National food delivery service Grubhub announced that it's waiving up to $100 million of commission fees for local restaurants that are hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic, writes the New York Post. This is very important, because these fees add up when restaurant profit margins are already slim. The website claims to have 1,773 different food options in Tucson, including: Kababeque Indian Grill, Goodness, Thuan Kieu Vietnamese Restaurant, Guadalajara Original Grill, El Güero Canelo, Zaatar, Charrovida and more. (Lots of vegetarian options here.) They also offer free delivery for first-time diners.
Information: Order from their website grubhub.com, or download their app from The App Store or Google Play.
Uber Eats
Uber's food delivery service is touted for its reliability and large range of options in Tucson and across the country. The app also has a function where you can send messages to your delivery drivers, allowing for contact-less delivery. They are currently running special offers on: Fish Wok, Mian Sichuan, Alibaba, Urban Pita and more. You can also order from Postino, Cafe Desta, Graze burgers and Obon sushi.
Information: Go on their website ubereats.com, or download their app from The App Store or Google Play
Doordash
Customers are able to leave instructions for drivers in the app, allowing for contact-less delivery. This service touts 543 Tucson restaurants including Inca's Peruvian Cuisine, Barista del Barrio, Miss Saigon, Beyond Bread, Seis Kitchen, Calle Tepa, Papa Loco's Tacos and Burgers, BrushFire BBQ and more. There are no delivery fees on the first order.
Information: Order at their website doordash.com, or download their app from The App Store or Google Play.
Postmates
This delivery service pays its drivers more per hour than other leading apps, according to a recent article in entrecourier.com. This San Francisco-based company works with local restaurants like Jun Dynasty Chinese restaurant, Tumerico, Fuku Sushi, Sushi Cho, Empire Pizza, Jimmy's Pita and Poke Bowl, Miss Saigon, Zaatar, Trident Pizza Pub and more. It recently introduced no-contact delivery options in its app. And the website claims to give new users $100 in delivery fee credits.
Information: Head to their website at postmates.com or download the app at The App Store or Google Play.
Restaurants offering gift cards
Note: This list is far from complete. Please chime in and I will add you here.
Monsoon Chocolate has closed down its cafe until further notice, but will keep its online store open and is considering implementing delivery and curbside pickup in the future. Purchase a gift card from them here.
5 Points Market & Restaurant announced on Facebook that it's exploring new options like call-in orders, delivery and curbside pickup. You can also purchase a gift card over the phone by calling 520-623-3888.
El Charro family of restaurants offers gift cards that work at all its sister restaurants El Charro Cafe, Charrovida, Charro Steak and Charro del Rey. Purchase one here.
The Tucson Originals network of restaurants offers gift cards of up to $200 on its website. Restaurants include Bisbee Breakfast Club, Fiamme Pizza, Mama's Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue, Rocco's Little Chicago, Trident Grill, Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria, The Dutch and more. Buy one here.