Downtown had its moment in the sun, but now it's Fourth Avenue's time to shine. Tucson's funkiest neighborhood is changing rapidly, with several new bars and restaurants. Here's a roundup of the latest changes in 2019 ...
Goodbye Isabella's, hello Desert Dream
Isabella's ice cream moved out of its Fourth Avenue location late last year, but the space at 1439 S. Fourth Ave. is hosting a new ice cream shop called Desert Dream. Brothers Zech and Noah Bergeron recently took over Desert Dream Ice Creamery when it closed its former location on Speedway and Campbell. They still make their own ice cream flavors like Coyote Tracks and Elvis Pretzel with help from the original owner. The shop is open Tuesday through Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed Monday.
The Boxyard is finally open (kinda)
More than two years after the initial announcement was made, Fourth Avenue is finally getting its shipping container food hall. The bar portion of The Boxyard opened for business last week, but the food vendors are still in limbo. The owners are in the last stages of pulling everything together, so expect more info from them in the next few weeks. For now, the bar at 238 N. Fourth Ave. has 15 beers on tap including a house Boxyard lager from Odell Brewing. It's open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.
Blind Tiger is open next to IBTs
The Blind Tiger opened late last year in the space that used to house Casbah Tea House and more recently The Kitchen. The Star recently reported that the menu has pizzas, burgers and appetizers like carne asada fries. The restaurant also has a strong bar menu that puts Tucson twists on cocktails like the Monsoon Storm, with rum, ginger beer, prickly pear syrup and a chamoy rim. The restaurant at 628 N. Fourth Ave. is open Thursday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. More info here.