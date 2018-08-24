Grab your friends Harold and Kumar and get ready to go on a road trip! The Midwestern burger chain White Castle announced this morning that it's opening its first store west of the Mississipi River: in Scottsdale.
Starting in 2019, the fast food joint will grill up its iconic sliders at a new restaurant off the Route 101 freeway, not far from the OdySea in the Desert aquarium.
According to a press release, the restaurant will open at The Block shopping center on Route 101 and Via de Ventura. The restaurant will feature all the standard White Castle items that "Cravers" know and love, but let's be honest, we're all here for the sliders.
