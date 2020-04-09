The local nonprofit Downtown Tucson Partnership is bringing back its popular gift card offer after the initial round sold out in just one day.
The deal is, you purchase a $25 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card that works at 50 participating businesses in downtown Tucson.
The first round, which started Friday, April 3, raised $35,000 for downtown businesses in the form of 1,000 gift cards. The Downtown Tucson Partnership donated $10,000 for that effort. (Basically, you purchase the $25 and they kick in $10.) This time, Rio Nuevo is stepping up with an additional $10,000.
The second round of the sale goes live Friday, April 10 at 6 a.m. and organizers expect it to sell out quickly. While you're allowed to purchase more than one gift card, you need to specify the restaurant or business where you plan to use it. Each card only works for one specific business. After you purchase, the Downtown Tucson Partnership buys those cards directly from the restaurant, giving them an immediate cash bump.
More than 50 businesses are participating, including restaurants, museums, breweries, boutiques, hotels, grocers, spas, gyms and more.
“This was such a creative idea. DTP’s ability to leverage their marketing pull to help us get through this time, it’s amazing," says Ten55 Brewing Co. co-owner Chris Squires in a Facebook message. "We already have a check on the way."
For a full list of participating businesses, head to the Downtown Tucson Partnership's website downtowntucson.org. To purchase a card, head here.