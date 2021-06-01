Want to see the rest of our June event list? Head here!

Water Wednesdays

Every Wednesday this summer, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting a different water activity, from water balloons to squirty toys, in their courtyard.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in June

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included in admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Thursday

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for free admission. There will be tarot card readings, a DJ, meditation and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

The Fox Welcomes Amos Lee Back to The Fox Stage!

One of the shining stars of modern folk, Lee creates the rare kind of music that’s emotionally raw yet touched with a certain magical quality — with performances that flow from introspective to explosive! A venue with incredible acoustics, Lee's warm, commanding voice and soul-baring lyrics — there isn’t a better choice than Amos Lee at The Fox this Saturday!

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This month, check out Gabriel Ayala Trio, Joe Bourne Duo, Connie Brannock and Paul Green Trio.

When: 6-8 p.m. for all four concerts; Thursday, June 2; Friday, June 3; Friday, June 17; Friday, June 24

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 cover per table, reservations are recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Enjoy a number of events at El Jefe Cat Lounge during June, including a comedy show, yoga, bingo and trivia.

When: Various dates

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Mead & Music

1912 Brewing Co. is hosting a free mead tasting in partnership with Arizona's Superstition Meadery. Plus, enjoy live music from Flatlander Jim.

When: Friday, June 3. Tasting is 5-7 p.m. Live music is 7-9 p.m.

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio every Friday. June's schedule includes "Kung Fu Hustle," "To Have and Have Not" and "L.A. Story."

When: 10 p.m. Fridays, closed June 24.

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: $8, drinks and food available for additional purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!

When: Saturdays in June, times vary.

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Plant Swap

Buy, sell and trade plants and plant accessories at this community event and charity raffle.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Journey Agility, 4809 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on most Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 4, June 11, June 25

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Hike for National Trails Day

Join Oro Valley Parks and Recreation for a night hike along Canyon Loop Trail in celebration of National Trails Day. There will also be live music before the hike begins. Attendees must register in advance.

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Catalina State Park at the parking lot at the end of the road, 11570 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Park entry fees may apply, attendees must register in advance. Flashlights and water are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Mainly Murals tour; the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Barrio Viejo tour; the Public Art and Murals tour; and the Mansions of Main Avenue tour.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 for Mainly Murals; 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 for Turquoise Trail; 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 for Barrio Viejo; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 for Public Art and Murals; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 26 for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. for Mansions of Main Avenue; El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave. for Barrio Viejo; Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave. for the rest of the tours.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members

Visit the event page for more information.

Glitter Ball

Glitter Ball, a prom-like event for LGBTQ+ people and their close allies ages 15-20 years old, is back! There will also be a "Be-YOU-tiful" pre-event for attendees to get ready before making their way to the venue. Glitter Ball is hosted by Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation.

When: 8-11:59 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Z Mansion, 288 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. Register in advance as space is limited

Visit the event page for more information.

Canstruction Tucson: Build for Hunger

For two weeks, Park Place Mall will be home to an art exhibit featuring "cansculptures" built with canned foods by four teams of local architects, designers, builders, contractors and engineers. You can pay $1 to vote for your favorite piece, with proceeds benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Build day is June 4, "decanstruction" day is June 18.

When: June 4-17

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, $1 to vote

Visit the event page for more information.

Blax Friday Fundraiser Mixer

Blax Friday, a directory of Black-owned businesses in Arizona, is hosting a fundraiser at The Citizen Hotel. There will be music and mingling, dancing and a raffle. Plus, Cookin Wit Cort will be there with chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, and banana pudding for purchase!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: $20 and up, this is an RSVP-only event

Visit the event page for more information.

Africa in the Americas Garden Inauguration

Mission Garden is celebrating the inauguration of its Africa in the Americas Garden. At this event, you can see the garden and its crops, hear from staff about why the garden is important, watch a performance from Barbea Williams Performing Company and, later in the morning, taste some dishes.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run/Walk

This charity run/walk raises money for several organizations. In addition to the run, there will be music, food trucks, a beer garden, activities for kids and an after party at Hotel Congress. Plus, free admission to Children's Museum Tucson for runners!

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Exhibition at Crooked Tooth

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting an art exhibition with local artists Trevor Mock, of Sonoran Witch Boy, and Sophie McTear. The brewery will also be pouring rainbow glitter beer flights and releasing a new prickly pear sour.

When: The exhibit opening is 6-11 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

For two nights in June, volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-11

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament

It's all in the title. It's a cornhole tournament hosted at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park. Teams will be broken into two divisions: under 13, and adult. Proceeds will go toward supporting a local fast pitch softball team's summer travel.

When: Saturday, June 4. Youth teams toss at 4 p.m. Adults play at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

Cost: $20 per youth team; $40 per adult team

Visit the event page for more information.

Wine and Cupcakes

Take a road trip to AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita for a cupcake and wine pairing. There will be six cupcakes from Pin Up Pastries paired with six wines from the Southern Arizona winery, plus you'll get a souvenir glass. Food will also be available for purchase and there will be live music from 2-5 p.m.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 4 and June 18

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park with Arizona Symphonic Winds

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting the Arizona Symphonic Winds for a "Music in the Park" event this Saturday at Udall Park. The best seats are available before 6:30 p.m., so plan accordingly. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at the lake

Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music from Vinyl Tap. Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Games and Gadgets Board Game Meetup

Meet locals and make new friends while playing some of your favorite board games. You can bring your own or choose one from Tucson Games and Gadgets' 1,000+ game library.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road #253

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the Short Rest Tavern

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, June 4, June 18, June 25

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and live entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free if you RSVP online; $5 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

AZ Indoor Artisan Market

On the first Sunday of every month, this new artisan market will feature handmade creations for all ages. Vendors will be selling crystals, toys, knits and gifts like jewelry.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: Sparks Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night: June shows

Twice a month, Miss Nature hosts a drag show at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! These are all-ages events.

When: 5 p.m. Sundays, June 5 and June 19

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops: Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is celebrating music with this series of free "music under the stars" concerts at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, June 5-12

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.