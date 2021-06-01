Want to see the rest of our June event list? Head here!
DeGrazia's Birthday
It's almost artist Ted DeGrazia's birthday! Celebrate with free cake and ice cream while supplies last, then roam the 10-acre DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun. DeGrazia was born on June 14, 1909.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14
Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Film screening and panel on gentrification
Tucson Tenants Union is hosting a film screening of the documentary "Gentrification and Displacement" about the history of gentrification in the U.S. at The Screening Room. The documentary will be followed by a panel of activists discussing their work fighting gentrification in Tucson. The event is free, but make sure to register through Eventbrite in advance.
When: Tuesday, June 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Water Wednesdays
Every Wednesday this summer, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting a different water activity, from water balloons to squirty toys, in their courtyard.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in June
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Included in admission, which is $11.
Visit the event page for more information.
The Fox Welcomes Amos Lee Back to The Fox Stage!
One of the shining stars of modern folk, Lee creates the rare kind of music that’s emotionally raw yet touched with a certain magical quality — with performances that flow from introspective to explosive! A venue with incredible acoustics, Lee's warm, commanding voice and soul-baring lyrics — there isn’t a better choice than Amos Lee at The Fox this Saturday!
Food Truck Roundup at Northminster Presbyterian Church
Northminster Presbyterian Church is hosting a food truck roundup with vendors including Lahaina's Shave Ice, Cotton Family BBQ and Kleezy's Kitchen — a truck that specializes in loaded nachos, "screechys" (tater tots) and "kleezys" (cauliflower bites).
When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-22
Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12
Visit the event page for more information.
Live music at Westward Look
Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This month, check out Gabriel Ayala Trio, Joe Bourne Duo, Connie Brannock and Paul Green Trio.
When: 6-8 p.m. for all four concerts; Thursday, June 2; Friday, June 3; Friday, June 17; Friday, June 24
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 cover per table, reservations are recommended
Visit the event page for more information.
Movies with Nightjar
Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio every Friday. June's schedule includes "Kung Fu Hustle," "To Have and Have Not" and "L.A. Story."
When: 10 p.m. Fridays, closed June 24.
Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.
Cost: $8, drinks and food available for additional purchase
Visit the event page for more information.
Black Joy: Juneteenth Market
Shop from Black-owned businesses at this Juneteenth Market hosted by Blax Friday. You can also grab a bite to eat from the Red Light Lounge!
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Midsummer Fairy Lights
Wander through Valley of the Moon under twinkling lights, where you might see mystical creatures and come across fairies making music and telling stories.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18. Pick your time slot online.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $7, teachers and nurse get a 20% discount! Kids under 7 years old get in for free. It's recommended to buy your tickets in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.
Monsoon Mysteries
Want to learn more about monsoons in North America? This virtual chat, led by Pima County naturalist Sandy Reith, will discuss monsoons and how plants and animals respond to the storms. You'll also get some insight on what to expect from this year's monsoon.
When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 17
Where: Virtual, register online
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Laser "Stranger Things"
Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!
When: Saturdays in June, times vary.
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids
Visit the event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Juneteenth Festival
Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with music, a basketball tournament, crafts for kids, info booths, shopping opportunities, food and more. The festival is celebrating over 50 years in Southern Arizona this year!
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about rain and why it's important, plus make a rain gauge to take home and enjoy bilingual story time.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, advance registration encouraged
Visit the event page for more information.
Pride Bar Crawl
Five downtown-area bars will be part of this upcoming bar crawl that includes drink specials and an after party at Cobra Arcade Bar. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project.
When: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 18
Where: John Henry's, 117 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $20 for single tickets, $15 for group tickets.
Visit the event page for more information.
Brew at the Zoo
Attendees at Reid Park Zoo's upcoming brew fest will get to taste craft beer, hard cider, lagers and ales from more than a dozen Arizona brewing companies. There will also be live music, games, photo booths and a take-home commemorative tasting glass. This event is for ages 21 and up.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $50. Designated driver tickets are $25. VIP tickets are available.
Visit the event page for more information.
Meet-and-greet with Moana and Ariel
Spend some time with Moana and Ariel at Our Play Place, complete with playtime, crafts and pictures.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: $20 per child
Visit the event page for more information.
Reggaeton Party at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre is hosting the "Gasolina: Reggaeton Party" June 18. This is an ages 18 and over event. Make sure to check out the Rialto Theatre's website to read about their updated clear bag policy.
When: Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St
Cost: $12 for general admission
Visit the event page for more information.
Kitten yoga
Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own mat and towel!
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench
Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s and themed drinks. Dress in a "The Karate Kid" theme or in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Poolside Lounge Parties
This summer, head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway
Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase
Visit the event page for more information.
Cynthia Harmony joins WeePlay
Children's Museum Tucson hosts a number of activities through its Wee program that go hand-in-hand with museum exhibits. On June 18, Cynthia Harmony, author of new book "Mi Cuidad Sings" about a vibrant Mexican neighborhood, will be at the museum.
When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Included with museum admission, which is $11.
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Mainly Murals tour; the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Barrio Viejo tour; the Public Art and Murals tour; and the Mansions of Main Avenue tour.
When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 for Mainly Murals; 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 for Turquoise Trail; 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 for Barrio Viejo; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 for Public Art and Murals; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 26 for Mansions of Main Avenue.
Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. for Mansions of Main Avenue; El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave. for Barrio Viejo; Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave. for the rest of the tours.
Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members
Visit the event page for more information.
Canstruction Tucson: Build for Hunger
For two weeks, Park Place Mall will be home to an art exhibit featuring "cansculptures" built with canned foods by four teams of local architects, designers, builders, contractors and engineers. You can pay $1 to vote for your favorite piece, with proceeds benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Build day is June 4, "decanstruction" day is June 18.
When: June 4-17
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, $1 to vote
Visit the event page for more information.
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 4 and June 18
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Games and Gadgets Board Game Meetup
Meet locals and make new friends while playing some of your favorite board games. You can bring your own or choose one from Tucson Games and Gadgets' 1,000+ game library.
When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road #253
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the Short Rest Tavern
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, June 4, June 18, June 25
Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Nature at Night: June shows
Twice a month, Miss Nature hosts a drag show at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! These are all-ages events.
When: 5 p.m. Sundays, June 5 and June 19
Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12, tickets available online
Visit the event page for more information.
Gospel Jubilee and Father's Day Luncheon
The Tucson Juneteenth Festival continues on Sunday with a jubilee and luncheon. There will be music, Gospel choirs and food.
When: Sunday, June 19. Lunch is 2:30-4 p.m., jubilee is 4-6 p.m.
Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge
Enjoy a number of events at El Jefe Cat Lounge during June, including a comedy show, yoga, bingo and trivia.
When: Various dates
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Various prices
Visit the event page for more information.