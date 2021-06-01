Want to see the rest of our June event list? Head here!

DeGrazia's Birthday

It's almost artist Ted DeGrazia's birthday! Celebrate with free cake and ice cream while supplies last, then roam the 10-acre DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun. DeGrazia was born on June 14, 1909.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14

Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Film screening and panel on gentrification

Tucson Tenants Union is hosting a film screening of the documentary "Gentrification and Displacement" about the history of gentrification in the U.S. at The Screening Room. The documentary will be followed by a panel of activists discussing their work fighting gentrification in Tucson. The event is free, but make sure to register through Eventbrite in advance.

When: Tuesday, June 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Water Wednesdays

Every Wednesday this summer, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting a different water activity, from water balloons to squirty toys, in their courtyard.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in June

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included in admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

The Fox Welcomes Amos Lee Back to The Fox Stage!

One of the shining stars of modern folk, Lee creates the rare kind of music that’s emotionally raw yet touched with a certain magical quality — with performances that flow from introspective to explosive! A venue with incredible acoustics, Lee's warm, commanding voice and soul-baring lyrics — there isn’t a better choice than Amos Lee at The Fox this Saturday!

Food Truck Roundup at Northminster Presbyterian Church

Northminster Presbyterian Church is hosting a food truck roundup with vendors including Lahaina's Shave Ice, Cotton Family BBQ and Kleezy's Kitchen — a truck that specializes in loaded nachos, "screechys" (tater tots) and "kleezys" (cauliflower bites).

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-22

Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This month, check out Gabriel Ayala Trio, Joe Bourne Duo, Connie Brannock and Paul Green Trio.

When: 6-8 p.m. for all four concerts; Thursday, June 2; Friday, June 3; Friday, June 17; Friday, June 24

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 cover per table, reservations are recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio every Friday. June's schedule includes "Kung Fu Hustle," "To Have and Have Not" and "L.A. Story."

When: 10 p.m. Fridays, closed June 24.

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: $8, drinks and food available for additional purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Black Joy: Juneteenth Market

Shop from Black-owned businesses at this Juneteenth Market hosted by Blax Friday. You can also grab a bite to eat from the Red Light Lounge!

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Midsummer Fairy Lights

Wander through Valley of the Moon under twinkling lights, where you might see mystical creatures and come across fairies making music and telling stories.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18. Pick your time slot online.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $7, teachers and nurse get a 20% discount! Kids under 7 years old get in for free. It's recommended to buy your tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Mysteries

Want to learn more about monsoons in North America? This virtual chat, led by Pima County naturalist Sandy Reith, will discuss monsoons and how plants and animals respond to the storms. You'll also get some insight on what to expect from this year's monsoon.

When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 17

Where: Virtual, register online

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!

When: Saturdays in June, times vary.

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Juneteenth Festival

Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with music, a basketball tournament, crafts for kids, info booths, shopping opportunities, food and more. The festival is celebrating over 50 years in Southern Arizona this year!

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about rain and why it's important, plus make a rain gauge to take home and enjoy bilingual story time.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, advance registration encouraged

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Bar Crawl

Five downtown-area bars will be part of this upcoming bar crawl that includes drink specials and an after party at Cobra Arcade Bar. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 18

Where: John Henry's, 117 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $20 for single tickets, $15 for group tickets.

Visit the event page for more information.

Brew at the Zoo

Attendees at Reid Park Zoo's upcoming brew fest will get to taste craft beer, hard cider, lagers and ales from more than a dozen Arizona brewing companies. There will also be live music, games, photo booths and a take-home commemorative tasting glass. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $50. Designated driver tickets are $25. VIP tickets are available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Meet-and-greet with Moana and Ariel

Spend some time with Moana and Ariel at Our Play Place, complete with playtime, crafts and pictures.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: $20 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

Reggaeton Party at The Rialto Theatre

The Rialto Theatre is hosting the "Gasolina: Reggaeton Party" June 18. This is an ages 18 and over event. Make sure to check out the Rialto Theatre's website to read about their updated clear bag policy.

When: Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St

Cost: $12 for general admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own mat and towel!

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s and themed drinks. Dress in a "The Karate Kid" theme or in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

This summer, head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Cynthia Harmony joins WeePlay

Children's Museum Tucson hosts a number of activities through its Wee program that go hand-in-hand with museum exhibits. On June 18, Cynthia Harmony, author of new book "Mi Cuidad Sings" about a vibrant Mexican neighborhood, will be at the museum.

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included with museum admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Mainly Murals tour; the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Barrio Viejo tour; the Public Art and Murals tour; and the Mansions of Main Avenue tour.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 for Mainly Murals; 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 for Turquoise Trail; 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 for Barrio Viejo; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 for Public Art and Murals; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 26 for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. for Mansions of Main Avenue; El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave. for Barrio Viejo; Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave. for the rest of the tours.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members

Visit the event page for more information.

Canstruction Tucson: Build for Hunger

For two weeks, Park Place Mall will be home to an art exhibit featuring "cansculptures" built with canned foods by four teams of local architects, designers, builders, contractors and engineers. You can pay $1 to vote for your favorite piece, with proceeds benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Build day is June 4, "decanstruction" day is June 18.

When: June 4-17

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, $1 to vote

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 4 and June 18

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Games and Gadgets Board Game Meetup

Meet locals and make new friends while playing some of your favorite board games. You can bring your own or choose one from Tucson Games and Gadgets' 1,000+ game library.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road #253

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the Short Rest Tavern

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, June 4, June 18, June 25

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night: June shows

Twice a month, Miss Nature hosts a drag show at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! These are all-ages events.

When: 5 p.m. Sundays, June 5 and June 19

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Gospel Jubilee and Father's Day Luncheon

The Tucson Juneteenth Festival continues on Sunday with a jubilee and luncheon. There will be music, Gospel choirs and food.

When: Sunday, June 19. Lunch is 2:30-4 p.m., jubilee is 4-6 p.m.

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Enjoy a number of events at El Jefe Cat Lounge during June, including a comedy show, yoga, bingo and trivia.

When: Various dates

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.