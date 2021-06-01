Want to see the rest of our June event list? Head here!

Water Wednesdays

Every Wednesday this summer, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting a different water activity, from water balloons to squirty toys, in their courtyard.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in June

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included in admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Fox Welcomes Amos Lee Back to The Fox Stage!

One of the shining stars of modern folk, Lee creates the rare kind of music that’s emotionally raw yet touched with a certain magical quality — with performances that flow from introspective to explosive! A venue with incredible acoustics, Lee's warm, commanding voice and soul-baring lyrics — there isn’t a better choice than Amos Lee at The Fox this Saturday!

Live storytelling with FST! Female Storytellers

After a two-year hiatus, FST! Female Storytellers are back with a night of live storytelling centered around a "What Just Happened?!" theme. Proceeds benefit Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation and the Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Knitting and Crocheting 101

Teens and tweens can learn the basics of knitting and crocheting at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library. Free materials are available, but you may bring your own if you'd like. Make sure to register, this free event has a limited number of spots.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9

Where: 101Space on the second floor of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information and to register your spot.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12

Visit the event page for more information.

East Side Marketplace Rally

Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring at least two food trucks (including a crawfish boil from Cottonwood BBQ and treats from The Sweet Coquí), plus crafts, handmade items, a DJ and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 10

Where: 7777 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the website for more information.

Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Enjoy a number of events at El Jefe Cat Lounge during June, including a comedy show, yoga, bingo and trivia.

When: Various dates

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio every Friday. June's schedule includes "Kung Fu Hustle," "To Have and Have Not" and "L.A. Story."

When: 10 p.m. Fridays, closed June 24.

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: $8, drinks and food available for additional purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

ARC Aqua Carnival

The Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center is hosting a pool party! Carnival games, music and inflatables will transform the public pool into a family-friendly playground. Refreshments will be available. Capacity is limited to 140 people at a time on a first-come, first-served basis. This is an all-ages event, but if your swimmer is wearing a swim diaper, make sure it's secured under tight-fitting, waterproof pants.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Over the Hedge" outdoor screening

Enjoy a free screening of "Over the Hedge," thanks to The Loft Cinema's "Solar Cinema" program. The screening will take place outdoors at Las Milpitas Community Farm. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along"

Tucsonans can catch the "Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along" at least twice in the Old Pueblo at two separate events. The Loft Cinema is screening the film in partnership with Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation on June 11. If you miss The Loft's showing or want to see it again, the film will be screened at Fox Tucson Theatre on June 25.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at The Loft Cinema; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Fox Tucson Theatre.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway; Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $12 at The Loft Cinema; $10 at Fox Tucson Theatre.

Visit the event page for more information about The Loft's screening. Visit the event page for more information about Fox's screening.

Los Vatos "Blessing of the Bikes"

This motorcycle club is hosting a charitable event with a priest to bless motorcycles. The event will feature menudo, nail art and a DJ. Canned food donations will be collected for a church. While the event starts at 9:30 a.m., the priest will bless the bikes at 11 a.m.

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: M&L Airport Inn Bar and Grill, 2303 E. Valencia Road

Cost: Free with an optional canned food donation. Bring cash for $5 bowls of menudo.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers half-price admission. This month, Tucson Symphony Orchestra will be there!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $4.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around European cars, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!

When: Saturdays in June, times vary.

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on most Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 4, June 11, June 25

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Mainly Murals tour; the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Barrio Viejo tour; the Public Art and Murals tour; and the Mansions of Main Avenue tour.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 for Mainly Murals; 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 for Turquoise Trail; 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 for Barrio Viejo; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 for Public Art and Murals; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 26 for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. for Mansions of Main Avenue; El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave. for Barrio Viejo; Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave. for the rest of the tours.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members

Visit the event page for more information.

Canstruction Tucson: Build for Hunger

For two weeks, Park Place Mall will be home to an art exhibit featuring "cansculptures" built with canned foods by four teams of local architects, designers, builders, contractors and engineers. You can pay $1 to vote for your favorite piece, with proceeds benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Build day is June 4, "decanstruction" day is June 18.

When: June 4-17

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, $1 to vote

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

For two nights in June, volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-11

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Games and Gadgets Board Game Meetup

Meet locals and make new friends while playing some of your favorite board games. You can bring your own or choose one from Tucson Games and Gadgets' 1,000+ game library.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road #253

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the Short Rest Tavern

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops: Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is celebrating music with this series of free "music under the stars" concerts at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, June 5-12

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for free museum admission, performances and family-friendly activities. Limited tickets are available.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Family activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, June 12, and 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: June 12 ride is at Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St.; June 24 ride is at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.