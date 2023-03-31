Cyclovia, Easter egg hunts, Earth Day, poetry workshops — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 55 events that are free to attend this April.

Old Pueblo Playwrights’ 2023 New Play Festival

Fans of theater can check out this five-day festival that features original work by 12 local playwrights and "staged readings of 14 peer-reviewed plays."

When: Now through Sunday, April 2

Where: Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish. Shows are open seating, arrive 15-30 minutes before showtime.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Folk Festival

The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances across five stages. Headliners include Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Fretless, Kyshona and The Brother Brothers.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31; 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 9; 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on March 31 and April 28; Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St., on April 9

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting three upcoming concerts, including March 31 with Black Cat Bones, April 7 with Little House of Funk and April 28 with Steele Saguaros.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays, March 31, April 7, April 28

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket!

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Fair

SAYF Pima County is hosting a family-friendly festival at Reid Park! You'll find jumping castles, face painting, games, crafts, giveaways and food.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Splash n’ Hunt

It’s an Easter egg hunt ... in the pool! Kids can hunt for eggs to win a prize, plus there will be entertainment and light refreshments.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your spot in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Canine Carnival

Head to the Canine Carnival to hear from guest speakers, shop from dog-friendly vendors and get a free photo taken of your pet! The event supports local nonproft Cody’s Friends.

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: HighWire Tucson, 30 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Eggstravaganza in Oro Valley

This Oro Valley Eggstravaganza includes an egg hunt, jumping castles, crafts, games, food trucks and the Easter Bunny. (Egg hunt times vary based on age.)

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

MakeFashion Edu Tucson Runway and Gallery

Students at two K-8 schools have crafted light-up fashion designs that will tell a story on the runway. The young designers will chat about their designs after the show.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Poetry Workshop with Jodie Hollander

Poet Jodie Hollander is hosting two poetry workshops in Saguaro National Park East this weekend. The Saturday workshop will focus on poetry inspired by nature and the Sunday workshop will focus on grief and healing.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 1-2

Where: Saguaro National Park East

Cost: Free to attend. Registration is required. RSVP by emailing ekoenig@nps.gov.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon

On the first Saturday of each month, fantasy park Valley of the Moon opens its doors for free. This Saturday is centered on poetry appreciation, from creating poems of your own or enjoying readings from others.

When: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

IMPACT Expo

IMPACT of Southern Arizona is hosting an expo featuring a kid-friendly area with crafts, balloon animals and other activities; free dental services; a "relaxation pavilion" with free massages and an on-site chiropractor; 70 exhibitor booths; and more.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 1 and April 15

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Plants for Hot Gardens

Greg Starr, author of "Cool Plants for Hot Gardens," will be at Harlow Gardens this Saturday to sign books and give an informal presentation on his top desert-adapted plants.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Read to a dog

Nanook the Corgi is visiting Joel D. Valdez Main Library for kids to practice reading in a non-judgmental environment.

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, pop-up Las Nachas Nachos, and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

UAMA Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour

This month’s Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour will highlight cultural institutions in Arizona. The trivia wll be multiple-choice, no art background required, and answers will be anonymous. The event will be hosted over Zoom.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Where: Virtual, register here.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter at La Encantada

La Encantada is celebrating Easter with bubbles, egg hunts and photos with the Easter Bunny himself.

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 7 for photos and bubbles; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8 for photos; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 for egg hunts.

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cut & Paste opening reception at UA Poetry Center

Cut & Paste is a poetry exhibit celebrating zines by youth and DIY creators. The opening night reception will feature complimentary pastries and comments by the students and educators behind the zines.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

New Jeans' Egg Hunt

Tucson KPOP Events & Market is hosting an egg hunt (with prizes) and a mini market with raffles, a photo booth, food vendors and themed drinks.

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Ding Tea Tucson, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Bark in the Barrio dog adoption party

Pima Animal Care Center is partnering with Tucson Parks and Recreation to host a dog adoption party in Armory Park. The fair will have food vendors, local exhibitors and live music as well as a host of gorgeous doggos available for adoption.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors and to adopt a dog! Adoption fees range from $0-$50.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate Oro Valley

Celebrate Oro Valley's birthday! Enjoy a morning of live music and food trucks, plus a petting zoo, crafts, games and a farmers market.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8

Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Hop-In Egg Hunt

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting an egg hunt with crafts, games and other activities. Bring your own basket!

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s + '00s Dance Party

Head to The Royal Room for a dance party featuring music of the 1990s and 2000s. Decade-themed attire is encouraged!

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Lechuga Libre at The Garden Kitchen

Saturdays at The Garden Kitchen are monthly events that include physical activity classes, food demonstrations and gardening lessons. April 8, though, is a special edition of the event, this time featuring a luchador! You'll get to see a wrestling demonstration and learn some moves, and then learn how to make a super salad.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Color exhibition opening night at Decode Gallery

Downtown gallery Decode’s newest exhibition features color photography by local, national and international artists.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities, performances and story time.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima Animal Care Center Egg Hunt

Meet adoptable pets at Pima Animal Care Center, all while hunting for eggs and enjoying kid-friendly activities.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Grieving Brain" talk and book signing

The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, author of "The Grieving Brain," as she discusses her book and connects it to their current exhibit, "Restored: The Return of Woman-Ochre," a painting by Willem de Kooning.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where: Kachina Lounge at the UA Student Union, 1303 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Fiesta Sahuarita

Celebrate the culture and history of Sahuarita with more than 100 vendors, food trucks, live music, a kid-friendly water zone and more. A drone show will close out the night.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to create your own rain garden at home. After attending a 30-minute workshop, you'll get to take home a free rain garden kit! Plus, there will be story time and other activities for kids and teens.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Lost Barrio and Himmel Park area in midtown Tucson. See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing in Saguaro National Park East

Go stargazing with the National Park Service and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in Saguaro National Park East.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 and Saturday, April 22

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

West Side Stories by Borderlands Theater

This performance and community event will spotlight stories from Tucson’s west side. The event will include an interactive game show, a heritage talk circle, an augmented reality exhibition and a local story told through shadow boxes. Families are encouraged to bring seating, drinks with ice and food from classic west-side vendors (though there will also be food trucks).

When: Pre-show picnic and festivities start at 6 p.m. Main stage opens at 7:45 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, April 20-30

Where: Bonita Park, 20 N. Bonita Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from the George Howard Band. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day Crafts at Dusenberry-River Library

This all-ages event will provide supplies to make collages and plant seeds in pots to celebrate Earth Day.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening and nature at this festival hosted by Children's Museum Tucson. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.