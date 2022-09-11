We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough.

By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.

First, some quick tips:

Though it's a nationwide chain, the Fry's grocery stores at 555 E. Grant Road and 4036 N. First Ave. offer 10% discounts to students every Tuesday.

Most places will ask to see your student ID, so don't forget that at home.

Also don't forget about resources like the Sun Link Streetcar, which is free to ride through the end of the year, and the University of Arizona's Campus Pantry.

This is meant to be a living document, so if you know of any other local places that offer student discounts, let us know and we'll update our list!

Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum

115 N. Church Ave.

Arizona college students get $5 tickets to this gem museum. Regular admission is $15.

For more information, visit the museum's website.

Amy's Donuts

101 E. Fort Lowell Road

Get your doughnut fix at Amy's Donuts, where students can get 10% off their order.

For more information, visit the Amy's Donuts website.

Arizona State Museum

1013 E. University Blvd.

Regular admission to the Arizona State Museum is $8, but UA and Pima Community College students can explore the museum for free.

Find more information, visit the museum's website.

Biosphere 2

32540 S. Biosphere Road, in Oracle

Step into scientific research at Biosphere 2, where there's a rainforest and other environmental biomes. UA students can show their Cat Card for $20 tickets! Regular admission is $25.

For more information, visit Biosphere 2's website.

Broadway in Tucson

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.

Check out a show through Broadway in Tucson, which offers $10 discounts to full-time students as young as elementary school and as old as college. The discount isn't available for all shows and only applies to single-ticket purchases.

For more information, visit Broadway in Tucson's website.

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium

1601 E. University Blvd.

Located on the UA campus is this science hub — which also offers lots of fun laser shows. With a college ID, you can roam the science center for $7 and see a show for another $7. Regular admission to the center and its shows is $9.

For more information, visit the center's website.

Flora's Market Run

2513 E. Sixth St.

For September 2022 only, Flora's Market Run is offering discounts to both UA and PCC students, including 20% off in the restaurant. Save your receipt and you'll get 10% off in the market area too.

For more information, visit Flora's Market Run's Instagram page.

Fox Tucson Theatre

17 W. Congress St.

Students can get discounts at select shows at Fox Tucson Theatre. Ticket prices vary.

For more information, visit Fox's website.

Gaslight Theatre

7010 E. Broadway

Catch a play at the Gaslight Theatre! Ticket prices vary, but students get a discount.

For more information, visit the theater's website.

Goodness

2502 N. Campbell Ave.

At midtown restaurant Goodness, which is home to sandwiches, vegan burgers, protein bowls and juices, students get 10% off their order.

For more information, visit Goodness' website.

Goodwill on Fourth Avenue

300 N. Fourth Ave.

Thrifting is often a good way to save money. At the Goodwill location on Fourth Avenue, UA and PCC students can save EVEN MORE. Show your student ID and get 20% off.

For more information, visit Goodwill's Instagram page.

Guilin Chinese Restaurant

4445 E. Broadway

Enjoy a meal at midtown's Guilin Chinese Restaurant, where students can get 10% off their meal. This deal is for dine-in only!

For more information, visit Guilin's website.

Ignite Sign Art Museum

331 S. Olsen Ave.

Wander through retro neon signs at this museum. Regular admission is $12 but students get in for $10!

For more information, visit the museum's website.

Let's Sweat Tucson

439 N. Sixth Ave.

Take a number of spin classes at Let's Sweat Tucson, which offers semester passes to students. Their unlimited membership pass is typically $139 per month, but students can get it for $299 for the entire semester. Let's Sweat also gives discounts to its student ambassadors.

For more information, visit Let's Sweat's website.

The Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

Tucson's independent movie theater offers student discounts on most movie screenings. Regular admission is typically $10, but students get in for $8.

For more information, visit The Loft's website.

Midtown Mercantile Merchants

4443 E. Speedway

For September 2022 only, students can pick up vintage and antique items from Midtown Mercantile Merchants for 10% off.

For more information, visit the shop's website.

Museum of Contemporary Art

265 S. Church Ave.

Students can explore MOCA for $4, compared to the regular admission price of $7. Hot tip: Every third Thursday night, the museum opens its doors for free!

For more information, visit the museum's website.

The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre

738 N. Fifth Ave.

Check out a show at this theater company that's been around since 2016. General admission is $30, but students get half off.

For more information, visit the theater's website.

Sparkle Cleaners

Several locations

University of Arizona students can show their Cat Card to get 20% off their dry cleaning order at Sparkle Cleaners.

For more information, visit the Sparkle Cleaners website.

The Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Some museums focus on the big. The Time Machine Museum of Miniatures focuses on the small, preserving the art of miniatures. Students get in for $8, general admission is $11.50.

For more information, visit the museum's website.

Tohono Chul

7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Spend the day in nature at Tohono Chul! Students get in for $13, which is $2 off the general admission price.

For more information, visit Tohono Chul's website.

Tucson Botanical Gardens

2150 N. Alvernon Way

Enjoy a day outdoors, basking in the gardens. Regular admission is $15, college students get in for $13.

For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens website.

Tucson Desert Art Museum

7000 E. Tanque Verde Road

Explore the exhibits at the Tucson Desert Art Museum when it reopens this fall. Students get in for $6, compared to the $10 general admission fee.

For more information, visit the museum's website.

Tucson Museum of Art

140 N. Main Ave.

Spend an afternoon wandering through this art museum. Prices are subject to change, but students get in for $7. Regular admission is $12. Also keep an eye out for the museum's first Thursday and second Sunday events, which offer pay-what-you-can admission.

For more information, visit the museum's website.

Tucson Symphony Orchestra

2175 N. Sixth Ave.

The Tucson Symphony Orchestra performs hundreds of concerts each year, offering a huge discount to students. Full-time college students can get a 50% discount on individual, advance-sale, subscriptions and single-ticket prices. Concert specials and premium seating are excluded.

For more information, visit the orchestra's website.

Tucson Yoga Sol

5821 N. Oracle Road

Try out 10 days of yoga for only $20 at Tucson Yoga Sol! You can purchase your pass online and the studio will activate it in person when they see your ID. There's also a discount on Tucson Yoga Sol's unlimited monthly yoga package — it costs $85 for students.

For more information, visit the studio's website.

Tugo Bike Share

View the map of Tugo locations here

If you don't have a bike but want to cycle around the city, you can rent one from Tugo Bike Share! Annual passes are $80 but UA students get 50% off.

For more information, visit Tugo's website.

University of Arizona Museum of Art

1031 N. Olive Road

Students can wander through this art museum for free! Regular admission is $8.

For more information, visit the museum's website.

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson

2130 N. Alvernon Way

While you're technically in Tucson, you'll feel like you're roaming through gardens of Japan when at Yume. Students get in for $10, general admission is $15. The gardens are closed for summer break but will reopen on Oct. 1!

For more information, visit Yume's website.