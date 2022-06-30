Tucson and live music go together like peanut butter and jelly, or in our case, like tortillas and butter.

Hot, cold, day or night, you can find Tucsonans enjoying live music almost any time. As Tucson’s love for live music continues to grow, so does the list of places to check out the best local bands and famous musicians.

Here is our mega list of places to check out live music in Tucson. These spots may not have live music every day, so make sure to check their event calendars before heading out!

Know of more spots that often have live music? Email us!

Hotel Congress/Club Congress/The Century Room

311 E. Congress St.

You can always find fun concerts and other music events happening at this historic hotel. Check out their jam-packed events calendar here. Upcoming events include The Aristocrats, Cowgirl Clue and Jerry Paper. Plus, don’t miss their El Tambo dance party every Friday in the hotel’s plaza.

St. Philip's Plaza

4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Enjoy food and drinks from one of the restaurants in St. Philip's Plaza while you take in live music at the plaza’s courtyard. The list of musicians playing at the plaza frequently changes, so check out their events calendar to find a show that interests you.

Monterey Court

505 W. Miracle Mile

Monterey Court is a great place to check out artists from various genres. In addition, the courtyard has live music nearly every single day! Although Monterey Court will be closed until July 6 for vacation, their live music events start back up on July 7. Check out their events calendar here.

LaCo

201 N. Court Ave.

Sit under twinkling string lights and enjoy a margarita while listening to live music at this Tucson staple. LaCo is closed for the summer, but be sure to make a visit in fall!

191 Toole

191 E. Toole Ave.

While 191 Toole doesn’t have live music daily, the concert venue has hosted many prominent names over the years. Keep up with their events calendar here. Some upcoming events include RISO, John Moreland and Upon A Burning Body.

Rialto Theatre

318 E. Congress St.

This list wouldn’t be complete without including The Rialto Theatre. For decades, The Rialto Theatre has brought some of the biggest names in music to Tucson. Check out the venue’s website to learn more about their new clear bag policy!

Fox Tucson Theatre

17 W. Congress St.

Another iconic Tucson spot for live music is the Fox Theatre. The nearly 100-year-old theatre has hosted everything from The Beatles tributes to a capella and mariachi groups. You can find their events calendar here.

Groundworks

2919 E. Grant Road

Groundworks is a local nonprofit dedicated to “promoting the youth-driven music and arts community in Tucson,” according to their website. Groundworks is a great place to check out local artists you may have never heard of before. Their monthly event calendar is posted on their website.

Chicago Bar

5954 E. Speedway

The Chicago Bar closed during COVID-19 but reopened last year under a new owner. The popular bar’s live music performances include blues, jazz, reggae and western artists.

Sky Bar

536 N. Fourth Ave.

Find live music at this solar-powered astronomy bar on the Historic Fourth Avenue at 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Sky Bar announces the weekly schedule on their social media pages. Although the shows are free to attend, bring a couple of bucks to grab an ice-cold drink.

MSA Annex/Mercado San Agustin

100 S. Avenida del Convento

If you are on the west side of Tucson, the MSA Annex and the Mercado San Agustin are the perfect places to grab a bite to eat and enjoy live music in their courtyards. Check out the annex and mercado’s Facebook pages for upcoming events.

House of Bards

4915 E. Speedway

The House of Bards on Speedway includes revolving local and national musicians. This venue also offers a dinner menu with a daily chef’s special and vegan dish of the day.

The Hut

305 N. Fourth Ave.

Start your weekend off right by stopping by The Hut for live music outside in the courtyard or inside the bar. Of course, you can’t miss the humongous Easter Island head towering over Fourth Avenue!

Frog & Firkin

874 E. University Blvd.

A University of Arizona staple, Frog & Firkin has been a go-to spot for both sports and a bite to eat. But the University Boulevard bar also offers live music on its patio. Check out their social media pages for upcoming live music events.

The Rock

136 N. Park Ave.

The Rock is another Tucson venue offering live music to locals. If rock music is your thing, this is the place to check out. They feature a monthly calendar on their website where you can stay updated on upcoming performances.

The Maverick

6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

This Tucson club is the place to satisfy your live country music needs. You can even take dance lessons there in case you want to get your two-step on during the live music events. Check out their events calendar for more information.

Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 N. Stone Ave.

Brother John’s may be a barbecue restaurant, but the ample space is home to live music performances on Fridays and Sundays. For their full monthly events calendar, visit their website.

Tap & Bottle

403 N. Sixth Ave.

The downtown Tap & Bottle location offers a few monthly live music performances. Don’t forget to grab a drink while there! Check out their Facebook page for upcoming events.

MotoSonora Brewing Co.

1015 S. Park Ave.

You can find live music at MotoSonora, located on Park Avenue. This month they have Baja Caravan, Trailer Park Mark and The Wheels and Harriet Sisken performing. Visit their website to stay up to date on live music events.

Three Canyon Beer & Wine Garden

4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road

This far-east-side bar and restaurant hosts live music every weekend from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6 to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Worried about the summer heat or the brisk winter air? Don’t worry. They offer coolers in the spring and summer, and heaters in the fall and winter. Check out their website for their event calendar.

AVA Amphitheater

5655 W. Valencia Road

Of course, we had to include the AVA Amphitheater on this list. The amphitheater has continued to bring famous musicians to the Old Pueblo. Whether you opt for the general admission seats or the lawn, you’re destined to have a great time here.