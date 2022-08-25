With Tucson Comic-Con making its grand return Sept. 2-4, it’s the perfect time to catch up on your favorite superhero (or villain) adventures. Whether you collect new, used or collectible comic books, these local places can help you find the perfect issue to satisfy your heroic needs.

Like many places in the U.S., the local comic book scene is constantly changing with new shop arrivals and old shop departures. Tucson lost a big part of its local comic book scene when Charlie’s Comic Books shut down due to the pandemic, after being in business for more than 20 years.

But where there are endings, there are also new beginnings. New east-side comic shop Space Monkey Comics is currently under construction and set to open in the fall. You can keep up to date with their construction progress through a series of videos on their Instagram page.

For now, here’s a roundup of local places where you can purchase comic books:

Heroes and Villains

Heroes and Villains is a Tucson staple when it comes to comic books. The shop has been around for nearly 20 years and offers the latest issues and back issues of your favorite fictional characters. If you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, the friendly staff can help point you in the right direction. In recent years, Heroes and Villains has expanded with two more shops next door, one for tabletop games and one for vinyl records — in case you need a little something extra to go along with your comic book or graphic novel haul.

Where: 4533 E. Broadway

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

More info: Click here.

Fantasy Comics

Fantasy Comics is another landmark comic book store. You can’t miss it on First Avenue with its superhero murals along the side of the building. Inside the building, it’s a comic book lover's haven. Find the latest issues of your favorite stories from heroes like "Spider-Man," "Batman" and the "Star Wars" universe at this long-standing comic book shop.

Where: 2595 N. First Ave.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

More info: Click here.

R-Galaxy

Find comics from the comic industry’s top dogs like Marvel and DC, or dive into unique stories from independent publishers or Tucson comic book creators. The shop also features toys, collectibles and manga. You can find vintage comic books here, too!

Where: 2406 N. Campbell Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Closed Monday-Tuesday.

More info: Click here.

Presidio Comics

This comic book store at the Tucson Mall is a family- and veteran-owned shop offering new and vintage comic books, graphic novels, pop culture collectibles and toys. They also have some pretty cool "Star Wars" collectibles on hand if you’re into a galaxy far, far away. If you can’t make it to their in-person shop, check out their comic book sales through Facebook live-streams.

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

More info: Click here.

Harley's Toys & Comics

While walking around Tucson Mall, you’re destined to stumble across Harley's Toys & Comics, a local woman-owned comic book shop slightly hidden on the bottom floor of the mall. On top of selling both vintage and modern comic books, the shop also hosts community events that include meet-and-greets with movie and TV stars such as Jason Faunt, the red ranger in "Power Rangers Time Force," and Ray Park, who played Darth Maul in "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace."

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

More info: Click here.

Showtime Cards

While Showtime Cards primarily focuses on sports cards safely sealed in new packs or professionally-graded cards displayed in a protective case, you can also find a few collectible comic books here. The owner of Showtime Cards, George Mares, has been in the sports card industry for nearly 30 years, according to an article in the Arizona Daily Star.

Where: 5801 E. Speedway

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

More info: Click here.

Amazing Discoveries

Amazing Discoveries is a hobby card and game shop that centers around cards like "Magic the Gathering," "Pokémon" and "Yu-Gi-Oh!" In addition, the Tucson location features a super small section of comic books and graphic novels. Their sister location in Gilbert has a larger selection of comic books and can ship any comic book orders to Tucson.

Where: 238 S. Tucson Blvd.

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

More info: Click here.

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Bookmans carries a wide variety of used comic books and graphic novels for reasonable prices, so you can stock up on some familiar finds or find a new favorite.

Where: 3330 E. Speedway, 6230 E. Speedway and 3733 W. Ina Road

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

More info: Click here.

Tanque Verde Swap Meet

This recommendation might seem a bit out of place, but it’s not a complete shot in the dark. If you’re lucky, you may find a collector looking to sell off their collection or maybe a few independent sellers wanting to get some old comic books off their shelves. Even if you don’t find anything the first time, keep trying. You never know what you may find.

Where: 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. 3-11 p.m. Friday. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. 4-10 p.m. Sunday.

More info: Click here.