The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains since June 5 is now threatening hundreds of homes in the area and has prompted some residents to be evacuated or be ready to evacuate as the fire continues to grow and crews work on containment.
The current evacuation area is in the northern part of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road.
This map shows the evacuation boundaries. Residents in the "go" area in green should evacuate immediately, those in the "set" areas in yellow should consider voluntarily relocating elsewhere and taking an emergency go kit with them. Learn more about the state's Ready, Set, Go evacuation alert system here.
Tucson organizations and groups are making resources available for those affected by the fire and evacuation order.
We will update and add to this list as more information becomes available. If your organization is helping evacuees and want to be added to this list please email us here.
We have created the Bighorn Fire Tucson Helping Evacuees Facebook group where those offering services and help and those who need it can connect.
For updates and information
• Area residents who have questions about the fire or evacuations are asked to call 520-351-3473.
• Residents in the danger area and the general public can sign up for the Pima County Emergency Alert push alert message system here.
For shelter and places to stay
• An evacuation cooling center has been set up by the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia. Evacuated residents can get information and help.
Several downtown and west side hotels are offering discounted rates for residents who have been evacuated:
- Hotel McCoy is offering 50% off its room rates for evacuated residents. Call 520-300-4900 or Go here to learn more.
- Downtown Clifton is also offering discounted rate for all evacuees. Call 520-623-3163 to learn more and make a reservation.
- AC Hotel Tucson Downtown is offering rooms for $79 for all evacuees. Call 520-385-7111.
- Casa Tierra Adobe Bed & Breakfast is offering rooms at 50% off. Use the code BIGHORN when booking online.
For pets and livestock
• Pima Animal Care Center is making space available in its kennels to board pets from families who need to evacuate their homes. Many of the shelter's animals are in foster homes so kennels are already open, PACC said in a news release. The shelter can care for dogs, cats, birds, and pocket pets including gerbils, hamsters and rats. To make arrangements for your pet call 520-724-5961.
• For evacuees who need to board livestock, you can call Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at 520-419-2369.
• Sabino Canyon Pet Resort, 2001 N. Sabino Canyon Road, has space available for boarding pets including dogs, cats, birds and other small animals. Call 520-290-8181 to make arrangements. The business also has several drivers who can help transport pets.
• Two Facebook groups, Bighorn Fire Evacuation with Livestock and Pets and Bighorn Fire Livestock Evacuation Assistance, have information from people all throughout Tucson who can offer help with transporting and housing livestock.
For storage
• U-Haul Moving & Storage is offering up to 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container storage for people affected by the Bighorn Fire. The participating locations include: