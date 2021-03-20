Tucson's children's museums are getting ready to welcome back kids and families for indoor and outdoor play.
“We have spent the past year developing new programs, expanding our exhibits and gearing up for reopening — we are so ready for families to come back to play," Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg said in a news release. "Our focus is on fun engagement and welcoming families back to in-person experiences safely.”
Both Children's Museum locations in Tucson and Oro Valley will have limited capacity, timed admission and visitors who are 5 and older will be required to wear face masks.
The Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, starting March 25.
The Children's Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Road, geared toward younger children through age 5, will reopen Thursday, April 1. The museum has added a new train table, outdoor activities and updated its Toddler Town sensory exhibit. The Oro Valley site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Timed entry slots for both locations are scheduled for every 90 minutes.
Advance tickets for both locations can be purchased online at childrensmuseumtucson.org. Admission for the downtown museum is $9 per person and is $7 per person for the Oro Valley location, discounts are available for military and SNAP and WIC recipients.
During the museums' respective opening weekends, the first 250 kids who visit the downtown museum and the first 100 kids who visit the Oro Valley location will receive a goodie bag from Arizona Milk Producers.