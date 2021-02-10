If you're like us, anytime you hear the word "Tucson" mentioned in a song, it feels like there's cosmic connection between listener and singer. It's like they know us!
That's why you'll always find us raising the volume and shouting the "Tucson" lines in The Beatles' "Get Back" and "Closer" by The Chainsmokers.
Tucson seems to have made such an impression on musicians that our desert city has been referenced in tons of songs spanning all genres and decades.
We know, because from the super popular to the obscure we found nearly 30 songs that mention Tucson by name in their lyrics to compile a Tucson-themed playlist, a special perk for our #ThisIsTucson members.
Bonus: We also included selections from some of Tucson's most beloved local musicians and bands that we felt best captured Tucson's vibe.
The resulting playlist is 45 songs strong and nearly three hours long.
Enjoy a small sample of what's on it below and become a #ThisIsTucson member this month to access the full playlist.
Our members support the work of this five-woman team so we can continue to share stories that keep our readers connected to the community and discover new reasons to love Tucson. Your support helps keep #ThisIsTucson strong and not behind a paywall, plus you'll get discounts in our online shop, access to our super secret Facebook group and more perks throughout the year.
Happy listening!
"Willin" by Linda Ronstadt
"Under African Skies" - Paul Simon
"Early in the Morning" - Orkesta Mendoza