We just spent the last three months reading books with Tucson connections.
And it was glorious.
With recommendations from the library, Bookmans, Mostly Books and Antigone Books, we put together a Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups to showcase 36 titles divided among 12 categories. Most books have Tucson authors, settings or cultural similarities.
Because why should kids get to have all the summer reading fun?
In May, we challenged you to read one book from each category, and we promised prizes, like any good summer reading challenge would.
So now it's time to collect your due.
We're celebrating a summer of local reading on Sunday, Aug. 19 at Analog Hour (a screen-free time) at Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave. You can also mosey next door to Tap and Bottle for a second Analog Hour location.
Bring your reading tracker (if you didn't get a printed one, you can do that here), with the titles you read crossed off. The first 50 people to show us their reading tracker will get a super cute "Read Local" cactus book tote designed by the Arizona Daily Star's Chiara Bautista and printed locally by CREAM Design and Print.
No book reports required. And it's OK if you didn't finish a book from every single category. Stop by for a prize either way, as long as they last.
We also need your help to count how many challenge books we read this summer. You can contribute to a bookshelf display, which will also enter you in a raffle to win a bookish prize — a signed copy of "Invitation to a Bonfire" by Tucson author Adrienne Celt — published in June. Learn more about Adrienne and her book here.
You'll also be able to order a few book challenge inspired coffee drinks at Exo. We'll have more details on that in our Facebook event later.
Come visit us, get a prize and chat about the books you loved (or didn't). This won't be the last time we read together, so join our Facebook group #ThisIsTucson Book Club for future updates and to share more bookish love.
If you go
What: This Is Tucson's Summer Reading After Party, with prizes for the first 50 readers and a bookshelf display to count how many books we read this summer.
When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 1- 3 p.m.
Where: Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave.
More info: Search #ThisTucson Book Club on Facebook and check out the Facebook event. You can also visit thisistucson.com/readingchallenge for more information about the challenge itself.