While summer temperatures may persist, our hearts are marching steadily toward fall.
And that means our 2019 Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups is wrapping up.
Place your final library holds. Our reading challenge finale is Sunday, Sept. 1.
We'll be at Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway, like we were for our kick-off in May.
Our finale will include a book club discussion and all-around celebration of all of the local books we just read. Plus, prizes. Obviously.
The first 50 readers to tell us about the best challenge book they read will get green, "Read Local" T-shirts. We'll also have randomized bingo cards based on the summer reading challenge. The more you have read this summer, the more likely you are to get bingo and win a #ThisIsTucson sticker. We recommend bringing your checklist to help you play.
At 11:30 a.m., we'll have an in-person book club about the reading challenge books. Come prepared to talk about your loves (and hates) from this summer's list. We'd also love to hear about the other books you read this summer. We're always looking for new books to add to our to-be-read list.
Summer's not quite over yet (even if the kiddos are headed back to school), so you've still got time to read a title or two before the party. Make sure to share your thoughts in our digital #ThisIsTucson Book Club on Facebook.
We'll see you in a few weeks!
If you go
What: #ThisIsTucson Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups finale party
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The book club discussion will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway
Cost: Free
Go here for more information.