It's September, which means it's officially the month where we all pretend summer is over and fall is here.
To help with this great pretend, we are celebrating the end of our 2020 Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups. Make a cup of tea and join us on Zoom for a bookish chat with Karen Greene, Librarian on the Move for the Pima County Public Library.
Greene is one of the librarians who has supplied us with local recommendations since we began compiling these summer reading lists in 2018, so we thought it would be fun to give you an opportunity to get personalized recommendations of your own. As a member of the library's Ravenous Readers team, Greene is all about getting the right books into readers' hands.
When you register for our Zoom event, you'll have the option to answer some questions about your reading taste, including some of the best books you read from the challenge list, books you love and one you dislike. If you didn't read any books from the Summer Reading Challenge list, you're still totally welcome to answer the other questions and participate.
When we meet on Zoom, Greene will pick a few of those submissions present at the event and offer some personalized recommendations. If we don't have time to get through everybody's submissions, the Pima County Public Library has an online, personalized recommendation service.
We'll be talking about all kinds of books — not just local titles — so come prepared to add to your to-be-read list.
If you go
What: Summer Reading Literary Matchmaker
When: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
How to register: Sign up for the Zoom event and fill out the personalized reading questions here
Cost: Free