Editor's note: This story was last updated Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Many Tucson-area school districts are continuing to provide free meals for all children ages 18 through a federal meal program.
All locations, unless otherwise noted in the details below, are distributing free meals to all children ages 18-and-under, there are no income requirements, and children do not need to be enrolled in the district or school they are picking up meals from. In some cases children also do not need to be present at pickup, but adults will need to show some form of documentation for the children they are picking up meals for.
Be sure to check the district's website for any changes to the meal distribution schedules due to school breaks.
We'll keep this list updated as more information becomes available or changes.
The Arizona Department of Education put together a mapping tool when school closures began — where you can enter in your address and find the closest school meal site to you. Go here to use that tool. You can also find a list of all the locations in every county across the state that have submitted their info to ADE here.
Tucson Unified School District
TUSD will deliver grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at several school bus stops throughout the city.
Each bus will remain at the designated stop or bus bay on its route for 10 minutes and any child 18 and under can get a free meal. Children do not need to be present to pick up a meal, but adults who pick up meals will be asked to show one of the following documents:
- A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child’s name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.
- Show a video call home to show their children at home.
- For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child’s name and date of birth such as a medical document.
- If none of the above is available, staff will ask for the parent/guardian’s name, child’s name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.
When: Bus stop routes run Monday-Friday starting Sept. 3. Stops will be made between 8 a.m. and noon.
Where: Go here to see all the routes, times and maps of all the stops. If families need assistance finding the closest location to them, they can call 225-4700.
Sunnyside Unified School District
What: The Sunnyside district is offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18. There are no income requirements and no registration required. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up in one trip and meals for the weekend can be picked up on Fridays. Meals can be picked up from buses parked at several locations and at school sites. The buses will also have mobile wifi hotspots available for families to use. Find more information here.
When: Monday-Friday starting Sept. 3.
Where:
Along bus routes from 11 a.m. to noon
- South Masterson Avenue and East Behan Street (southeast corner)
- South Fontana Avenue and East Delta Road (northwest corner)
- South Silverweed Lane and East Fairy Duster Drive (Rancho Valencia Rest Area)
- East Bantam Road and Via Noche Buena
- Desert Shadows Park, 5097 S. Greenway Drive
- West San Xavier Road and Ponderosa Drive (at ramada)
- 9776 S. Nogales Highway (near the Family Dollar)
- San Xavier Education Center, 1960 Wa:k Lane
- East Felix Boulevard and South Lansing Stravenue
At school sites from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Apollo Middle School, 265 W. Nebraska St.
- Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School,
- Craycroft Elementary School, 5455 E. Littletown Road
- Desert View High School, 4101 E. Valencia Road
- Drexel Elementary School, 801 E. Drexel Road
- Elvira Elementary School, 250 W. Elvira Road
- Esperanza Elementary School, 2353 E. Bantam Road
- Gallego Primary School, 6200 S. Hemisphere Place
- Gallego Intermediate Magnet School, 3700 E. Alvord Road
- Liberty Elementary School, 5495 S. Liberty Drive
- Los Ninos Elementary, 5445 S. Alvernon Way
- Los Amigos Technology Academy, 2200 E. Drexel Road
- Mission Manor Elementary, 600 W. Santa Rosa St.
- Ocotillo Early Learning Center, 5702 S. Campbell Ave.
- Rivera Elementary bus bay, 5102 S. Cherry Ave.
- Santa Clara Elementary School, 6910 S. Santa Clara Ave.
- Sierra 2-8 School, 5801 W. Del Moral Blvd.
- Summit View Elementary, 1900 E. Summit St.
- Sunnyside High School student parking lot, 1725 E. Bilby Road
Flowing Wells Unified School District
What: All children ages 18-and-under can get grab-and-go lunch at six locations. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.
When: Monday-Friday starting Sept. 3.
Where:
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. at:
- Walter Douglas Elementary School, 3302 N. Flowing Wells Road
- Homer Davis Elementary School, 4250 N. Romero Road
- Laguna Elementary, 5001 N. Shannon Road
- J. Robert Hendricks Elementary, 3400 W. Orange Grove Road
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at:
- Flowing Wells Junior High, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
Catalina Foothills School District
What: The Catalina Foothills School District will be offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1-18. No student ID, number or name is required.
When: Monday-Friday, 7:30-10:30 a.m. The pick up schedule will change on Monday, Feb. 15 and new hours will be 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Where:
- Orange Grove Middle School, 1911 E. Orange Grove Road
- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
- Canyon View Elementary School, 5725 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Find more information here.
Marana Unified School District
What: MUSD will be providing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at 12 schools and Marana Cares Mobile will be set up at two different locations for food distribution. All children under 18 can receive a meal, and do not need to be present at pickup.
When: Monday-Friday, through Dec. 31.
Where: Meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at these locations:
- Butterfield Elementary School, 3400 W. Massingale Road
- Coyote Trail Elementary, 8000 N. Silverbell Road
- DeGrazia Elementary School, 5051 W. Overton Road
- Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8, 5650 W. Moore Road
- Estes Elementary School, 11280 W. Grier Road
- Gladden Farms Elementary School, 11745 W. Gladden Farms Drive
- Ironwood Elementary, 3300 W. Freer Drive
- Picture Rocks Elementary: 5875 N. Sanders Road
- Quail Run Elementary: 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Road
- Rattlensnake Ridge Elementary, 8500 N. Continental Reserve Loop
- Roadrunner Elementary: 16651 W. Calle Carmella
- Twin Peaks K-8, 7995 W. Twin Peaks Road
Marana Cares Mobile will be at the following locations Monday-Friday:
- 11 a.m. to noon, southeast corner of North Sandario Road and West Anthony Drive
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 16560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District)
Amphitheater Public Schools
What: All children under 18 can pick up free grab-and-go meals at Amphitheater Public Schools locations. Drive through service and a walk up option will be available. Kids do not need to be present when meals are being picked up. You can also pre-order meals for the entire week.
When: Meals can be picked up Wedesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with multiple days of meals served each day.
Where:
- Amphitheater High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road
- Amphitheater Middle School/LM Prince Elementary School, 315 E. Prince Road
- Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia
- Coronado K-8 School, 3401 E. Wilds Road
- Donaldson Elementary School, 2040 W. Omar Drive
- E.C. Nash Elementary School, 515 W. Kelso Street
- F.O. Holaway Elementary School, 3500 N. Cherry Ave.
- Helen Keeling Elementary School, 2837 N. Los Altos
- La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. La Cañada Drive
- Lulu Walker Elementary School, 1750 W. Roller Coaster Road
- Mesa Verde Elementary School, 1661 W. Sage St.
- Painted Sky Elementary School, 12620 N. Woodburne Ave.
- Rio Vista Elementary School, 1351 E. Limberlost Drive
Go here for more info.
Sahuarita Unified School District
What: A weeks worth of brab-and-go meals can be picked up at two Sahuarita schools for children ages 1 to 18. You can request the amount of meals needed and select a location and time for pick up on the school district's website.
When: Wednesdays
Where:
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Wrightson Ridge School, 16325 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sopori Elementary, 5000 W. Arivaca Road
Go here for more information.