School lunches, Title I, TUSD

Tony Soria, left, a bus driver for the Tucson Unified School District, helps food service employees, from right, Cassie Phelps, Maria Leon and Kat Lindquist, pass out lunches and breakfast to students and families at Harold Steele Elementary School.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Editor's note: This story was last updated Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Many Tucson-area school districts are continuing to provide free meals for all children ages 18 through a federal meal program. 

All locations, unless otherwise noted in the details below, are distributing free meals to all children ages 18-and-under, there are no income requirements, and children do not need to be enrolled in the district or school they are picking up meals from. In some cases children also do not need to be present at pickup, but adults will need to show some form of documentation for the children they are picking up meals for. 

Be sure to check the district's website for any changes to the meal distribution schedules due to school breaks. 

We'll keep this list updated as more information becomes available or changes.

The Arizona Department of Education put together a mapping tool when school closures began — where you can enter in your address and find the closest school meal site to you. Go here to use that tool. You can also find a list of all the locations in every county across the state that have submitted their info to ADE here

Tucson Unified School District

TUSD will deliver grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at several school bus stops throughout the city. 

Each bus will remain at the designated stop or bus bay on its route for 10 minutes and any child 18 and under can get a free meal. Children do not need to be present to pick up a meal, but adults who pick up meals will be asked to show one of the following documents: 

  • A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child’s name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.
  • Show a video call home to show their children at home.
  • For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child’s name and date of birth such as a medical document.
  • If none of the above is available, staff will ask for the parent/guardian’s name, child’s name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.

When: Bus stop routes run Monday-Friday starting Sept. 3. Stops will be made between 8 a.m. and noon. 

Where: Go here to see all the routes, times and maps of all the stops. If families need assistance finding the closest location to them, they can call 225-4700.

Find more information here. 

Sunnyside Unified School District

What: The Sunnyside district is offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18. There are no income requirements and no registration required. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up in one trip and meals for the weekend can be picked up on Fridays. Meals can be picked up from buses parked at several locations and at school sites. The buses will also have mobile wifi hotspots available for families to use. Find more information here

When: Monday-Friday starting Sept. 3. 

Where: 

Along bus routes from 11 a.m. to noon

At school sites from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flowing Wells Unified School District

What: All children ages 18-and-under can get grab-and-go lunch at six locations. There are no income requirements and no registration is required. 

When: Monday-Friday starting Sept. 3. 

Where:

Go here for more information. 

Catalina Foothills School District

What: The Catalina Foothills School District will be offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1-18. No student ID, number or name is required.

When: Monday-Friday, 7:30-10:30 a.m. The pick up schedule will change on Monday, Feb. 15 and new hours will be 7:30-9:30 a.m. 

Where: 

Find more information here

Marana Unified School District

What: MUSD will be providing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at 12 schools and Marana Cares Mobile will be set up at two different locations for food distribution. All children under 18 can receive a meal, and do not need to be present at pickup. 

When: Monday-Friday, through Dec. 31.  

Where: Meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at these locations: 

Marana Cares Mobile will be at the following locations Monday-Friday: 

Go here for more information.

Amphitheater Public Schools

What: All children under 18 can pick up free grab-and-go meals at Amphitheater Public Schools locations. Drive through service and a walk up option will be available. Kids do not need to be present when meals are being picked up. You can also pre-order meals for the entire week.

When: Meals can be picked up Wedesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with multiple days of meals served each day.

Where: 

Go here for more info. 

Sahuarita Unified School District

What: A weeks worth of brab-and-go meals can be picked up at two Sahuarita schools for children ages 1 to 18. You can request the amount of meals needed and select a location and time for pick up on the school district's website.  

When: Wednesdays

Where:

Go here for more information.

