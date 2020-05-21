Editor's note: This story was updated May 21, 2020.
The school year may be coming to an end, but most Tucson-area school districts and community organizations will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch for children at least through June 30 as part of the federal summer meal program.
All locations, unless otherwise noted in the details below, are distributing free meals to all children ages 18-and-under, there are no income requirements, and children do not need to be enrolled in the district or school they are picking up meals from. In some cases children also do not need to be present at pickup, but adults will need to show some form of documentation for the children they are picking up meals for.
Many sites will not distribute meals on Friday, May 22 which is a grading day and Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day.
Some districts have made changes to meal distribution days, times and locations that will go into effect on May 26.
We'll keep this list updated as more information becomes available or changes.
The Arizona Department of Education put together a mapping tool when school closures began — where you can enter in your address and find the closest school meal site to you — and many of those sites are continuing meal service during summer. Go here to use that tool. You can also find a list of all the locations in every county across the state that have submitted their info to ADE here.
Pima County Public Library branches
Grab-and-go snacks can be picked up from 10 different library branches for anyone under age 18. Snacks are shelf-stable and will be pre-packaged, except for whole fruits. Pickup will be contact-free and social distancing measures will be in place.
When: Monday-Friday through May 29. The library will continue snack distribution beyond May 29, but details have not been released yet.
Where: Distribution is 9-10 a.m. at Nanini, Martha Cooper, Valencia, Mission and El Rio libraries; and 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Woods Memorial, Eckstrom-Columbus, El Pueblo, Southwest and Quincie Douglas libraries.
Tucson Unified School District
TUSD will deliver grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at several school bus stops throughout the city. On May 26 the district will begin delivering meals along new routes and on a different time schedule.
Each bus will remain at the designated stop or bus bay on its route for 10 minutes and any child 18 and under can get a free meal. Children do not need to be present to pick up a meal, but adults who pick up meals will be asked to show one of the following documents:
- A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child’s name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.
- Show a video call home to show their children at home.
- For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child’s name and date of birth such as a medical document.
- If none of the above is available, staff will ask for the parent/guardian’s name, child’s name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.
When: Monday-Friday from May 26 through June 30. Stops will be made between 8 a.m. and noon.
Where: Go here to see all the routes and maps of all the stops. If families need assistance finding the closest location to them, they can call 225-4700.
Find more information here.
Sunnyside Unified School District
What: The Sunnyside district is offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18. There are no income requirements and no registration required. Meals must be picked up and eaten at home. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up in one trip. Meals can be picked up at 10 of the district's schools, or at bus stops along several different routes. The buses will also have mobile wifi hotspots available for families to use.
When: Monday-Friday through June 30, except May 22 and May 25. Pickup at schools and bus stops will be 7:30-10 a.m.
Where:
• Find the full list of routes and bus stops here.
- Craycroft Elementary School, 5455 E. Littletown Road
- Elvira Elementary School, 250 W. Elvira Road
- Los Amigos Technology Academy, 2200 E. Drexel Road
- Mission Manor Elementary School, 600 W. Santa Rosa St.
- Summit View Elementary School, 1900 E. Summit St.
- Apollo Middle School, 265 W. Nebraska St.
- Los Ninos Elementary, 5445 S. Alvernon Way
Meals will be handed out from buses parked at these schools:
- Santa Clara Elementary, 6910 S. Santa Clara Ave.
- Rivera Elementary, 5102 S. Cherry Ave.
- Drexel Elementary School, 801 E. Drexel Road
Flowing Wells Unified School District
What: All children ages 18-and-under can get grab-and-go lunch at six locations. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.
When: Monday-Friday through June 30, except May 25.
Through May 22, breakfast pickup is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch pickup is noon to 1 p.m.
Starting on May 26 both meals can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m.
Where:
- Walter Douglas Elementary, 3302 N. Flowing Wells Road (meal service at this location will end May 22)
- Homer Davis Elementary, 4250 N. Romero Road
- Laguna Elementary, 5001 N. Shannon Road
- J. Robert Hendricks Elementary, 3400 W. Orange Grove Road
- Flowing Wells Junior High, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
Catalina Foothills School District
What: The Catalina Foothills School District will be offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1-18. No student ID, number or name is required.
When: Monday-Friday through June 30, 8-10:30 a.m.
Where:
- Orange Grove Middle School, 1911 E. Orange Grove Road
- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
- Canyon View Elementary School, 5725 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Find more information here.
Marana Unified School District
What: MUSD will be providing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at 12 schools and Marana Cares Mobile will be set up at two different locations for food distribution. Starting April 9, MUSD will be adding meal pickup locations along 14 bus routes making 270 stops. All children under 18 can receive a meal, but must be present during pickup.
When: Monday-Friday through June 30, except for May 25 and July 3.
Where: Meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at these locations:
- Butterfield Elementary School, 3400 W. Massingale Road
- Coyote Trail Elementary, 8000 N. Silverbell Road
- DeGrazia Elementary School, 5051 W. Overton Road
- Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8, 5650 W. Moore Road
- Estes Elementary School, 11280 W. Grier Road
- Gladden Farms Elementary School, 11745 W. Gladden Farms Drive
- Ironwood Elementary, 3300 W. Freer Drive
- Picture Rocks Elementary: 5875 N. Sanders Road
- Quail Run Elementary: 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Road
- Rattlensnake Ridge Elementary, 8500 N. Continental Reserve Loop
- Roadrunner Elementary: 16651 W. Calle Carmella
- Twin Peaks K-8, 7995 W. Twin Peaks Road
Marana Bus Stops
- Meals can be also picked up along 14 bus routes making 270 stops between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The map of locations can be found on the MUSD website.
Marana Cares Mobile will be at the following locations:
- 11 a.m. to noon, southeast corner of North Sandario Road and West Anthony Drive
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 16560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District)
Amphitheater Public Schools
What: All children under 18 can pick up free grab-and-go meals at Amphitheater Public Schools locations. Drive through service and a walk up option will be available. Kids must be present when meals are being picked up. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.
Meals will not be served on May 22 or May 25. Starting May 26 a new distribution schedule will be in place.
When: Starting May 26, meals can be picked up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with three breakfast and lunch meals distributed on Tuesdays and four breakfasts and lunches distributed on Thursdays.
Where:
- Amphitheater High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road
- Amphitheater Middle School/LM Prince Elementary School, 315 E. Prince Road
- Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia
- Coronado K-8 School, 3401 E. Wilds Road
- Donaldson Elementary School, 2040 W. Omar Drive
- F.O. Holaway Elementary School, 3500 N. Cherry Ave.
- Helen Keeling Elementary School, 2837 N. Los Altos
- La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. La Canada Drive
- Mesa Verde Elementary School, 1661 W. Sage Street
- E.C. Nash Elementary School, 515 W. Kelso Street
- Rio Vista Elementary School, 1351 E. Limberlost Drive
- Lulu Walker Elementary School, 1750 W. Roller Coaster Road
- Painted Sky Elementary School, 12620 N. Woodburne Ave.
Go here for more info.
Vail School District
What: On May 22, the district will give out meals for the weekend on several stops on nine different routes as part of its grab-and-go meal distribution between 10 a.m. and noon. Go here for the routes and stop times.
Starting on Wednesday, May 27, the district will transition to its summer distribution schedule with meals distributed Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- Acacia Elementary School (front office), 12955 E. Colossal Cave Road
- Cottonwood Elementary (MPR), 9950 Rees Loop
- Rincon Vista Middle School (bus bay), 10770 E. Bilby Road
- Sycamore Elementary School (bus bay), 16701 S. Houghton Road
Go here for more information about summer food distribution.
Presidio School
What: Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch is available for all children under the age of 18. Adults can drive to the campus, and pull forward to the main office where the student drop-of lanes are. Staff will come to the car, count the number of children and give you meals for each child. If you are using public transportation or arriving on foot, look for the orange cone on the sidewalk east of the main doors, wait there and staff will help you. Children are not required to be present at pickup, but parents/guardians will be asked to show one of the following:
- A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child's name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.
- Show a video call home to show their children at home.
- For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child's name and date of birth such as a medical document or birth certificate.
- The child's Arizona ADOT ID card
- If none of the above is able to be provided, staff will ask for the parent/guardian's name, child's name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.
When: Monday-Friday through June 30. Pickup is 7-10 a.m.
Where: Presidio School, 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road. Enter through the east entrance of campus.
City Center for Collaborative Learning
What: All children ages 18-and-under can receive bagged breakfast and lunch to go. Children must be present at pickup.
When: Monday through Friday through May 29. Pickup is between 8-10 a.m.
Where: Paulo Freire Freedom School-University at the Historic Y, 300 E. University Blvd. The pickup spot is in the alley directly east of the building on North Herbert Avenue.
Sahuarita Unified School District
What: Grab-and-go lunch and breakfast will be available at two sites and at several bus stops for all children ages 1 to 18. You can pick up a lunch and a breakfast for the next day when you arrive. Children must be present for meal pickup. On Fridays the district will also hand out meals for the weekend. Go here for more information.
When: Monday-Friday through June 30, except for May 25. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where:
- Wrightson Ridge School, 16325 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard
- Sopori Elementary, 5000 W. Arivaca Road
The district is also delivering meals by school bus to rural communities. Go here for more information about those stops.
Tanque Verde School District
The Tanque Verde Unified School District does not qualify for the federal summer meal program. Children can receive meals at other school districts' sites including TUSD, Sunnyside, Amphitheater, Marana and Flowing Wells.