Sheri Bright, cafeteria manager at Picture Rocks Elementary School, hands out meals from the Marana Cares Mobile at the corner of Sandario and Anthony roads in Marana.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Editor's note: This story was updated May 21, 2020.

The school year may be coming to an end, but most Tucson-area school districts and community organizations will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch for children at least through June 30 as part of the federal summer meal program. 

All locations, unless otherwise noted in the details below, are distributing free meals to all children ages 18-and-under, there are no income requirements, and children do not need to be enrolled in the district or school they are picking up meals from. In some cases children also do not need to be present at pickup, but adults will need to show some form of documentation for the children they are picking up meals for. 

Many sites will not distribute meals on Friday, May 22 which is a grading day and Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day.

Some districts have made changes to meal distribution days, times and locations that will go into effect on May 26. 

We'll keep this list updated as more information becomes available or changes.

The Arizona Department of Education put together a mapping tool when school closures began — where you can enter in your address and find the closest school meal site to you — and many of those sites are continuing meal service during summer. Go here to use that tool. You can also find a list of all the locations in every county across the state that have submitted their info to ADE here

Pima County Public Library branches

Grab-and-go snacks can be picked up from 10 different library branches for anyone under age 18. Snacks are shelf-stable and will be pre-packaged, except for whole fruits. Pickup will be contact-free and social distancing measures will be in place.

When: Monday-Friday through May 29. The library will continue snack distribution beyond May 29, but details have not been released yet.

Where: Distribution is 9-10 a.m. at Nanini, Martha Cooper, Valencia, Mission and El Rio libraries; and 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Woods Memorial, Eckstrom-Columbus, El Pueblo, Southwest and Quincie Douglas libraries. 

Go here for more information.

Tucson Unified School District

TUSD will deliver grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at several school bus stops throughout the city. On May 26 the district will begin delivering meals along new routes and on a different time schedule.

Each bus will remain at the designated stop or bus bay on its route for 10 minutes and any child 18 and under can get a free meal. Children do not need to be present to pick up a meal, but adults who pick up meals will be asked to show one of the following documents: 

  • A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child’s name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.
  • Show a video call home to show their children at home.
  • For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child’s name and date of birth such as a medical document.
  • If none of the above is available, staff will ask for the parent/guardian’s name, child’s name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.

When: Monday-Friday from May 26 through June 30. Stops will be made between 8 a.m. and noon. 

Where: Go here to see all the routes and maps of all the stops. If families need assistance finding the closest location to them, they can call 225-4700.

Find more information here

Sunnyside Unified School District

What: The Sunnyside district is offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18. There are no income requirements and no registration required. Meals must be picked up and eaten at home. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up in one trip. Meals can be picked up at 10 of the district's schools, or at bus stops along several different routes. The buses will also have mobile wifi hotspots available for families to use.  

When: Monday-Friday through June 30, except May 22 and May 25. Pickup at schools and bus stops will be 7:30-10 a.m. 

Where: 

• Find the full list of routes and bus stops here.

Meals will be handed out from buses parked at these schools:

Flowing Wells Unified School District

What: All children ages 18-and-under can get grab-and-go lunch at six locations. There are no income requirements and no registration is required. 

When: Monday-Friday through June 30, except May 25.

Through May 22, breakfast pickup is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch pickup is noon to 1 p.m. 

Starting on May 26 both meals can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. 

Where:

Go here for more information. 

Catalina Foothills School District

What: The Catalina Foothills School District will be offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1-18. No student ID, number or name is required.

When: Monday-Friday through June 30, 8-10:30 a.m. 

Where: 

Find more information here

Marana Unified School District

What: MUSD will be providing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at 12 schools and Marana Cares Mobile will be set up at two different locations for food distribution. Starting April 9, MUSD will be adding meal pickup locations along 14 bus routes making 270 stops. All children under 18 can receive a meal, but must be present during pickup. 

When: Monday-Friday through June 30, except for May 25 and July 3. 

Where: Meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at these locations: 

Marana Bus Stops

  • Meals can be also picked up along 14 bus routes making 270 stops between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The map of locations can be found on the MUSD website. 

Marana Cares Mobile will be at the following locations: 

Go here for more information.

Amphitheater Public Schools

What: All children under 18 can pick up free grab-and-go meals at Amphitheater Public Schools locations. Drive through service and a walk up option will be available. Kids must be present when meals are being picked up. There are no income requirements and no registration is required. 

Meals will not be served on May 22 or May 25. Starting May 26 a new distribution schedule will be in place.

When: Starting May 26, meals can be picked up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with three breakfast and lunch meals distributed on Tuesdays and four breakfasts and lunches distributed on Thursdays.

Where: 

Go here for more info. 

Vail School District

What: On May 22, the district will give out meals for the weekend on several stops on nine different routes as part of its grab-and-go meal distribution between 10 a.m. and noon. Go here for the routes and stop times. 

Starting on Wednesday, May 27, the district will transition to its summer distribution schedule with meals distributed Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations: 

Go here for more information about summer food distribution.

Presidio School 

What: Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch is available for all children under the age of 18. Adults can drive to the campus, and pull forward to the main office where the student drop-of lanes are. Staff will come to the car, count the number of children and give you meals for each child. If you are using public transportation or arriving on foot, look for the orange cone on the sidewalk east of the main doors, wait there and staff will help you. Children are not required to be present at pickup, but parents/guardians will be asked to show one of the following:

  • A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child's name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.
  • Show a video call home to show their children at home.
  • For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child's name and date of birth such as a medical document or birth certificate.
  • The child's Arizona ADOT ID card
  • If none of the above is able to be provided, staff will ask for the parent/guardian's name, child's name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.

When: Monday-Friday through June 30. Pickup is 7-10 a.m. 

Where: Presidio School, 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road. Enter through the east entrance of campus.

City Center for Collaborative Learning

What: All children ages 18-and-under can receive bagged breakfast and lunch to go. Children must be present at pickup. 

When: Monday through Friday through May 29. Pickup is between 8-10 a.m. 

Where: Paulo Freire Freedom School-University at the Historic Y, 300 E. University Blvd. The pickup spot is in the alley directly east of the building on North Herbert Avenue. 

Sahuarita Unified School District

What: Grab-and-go lunch and breakfast will be available at two sites and at several bus stops for all children ages 1 to 18. You can pick up a lunch and a breakfast for the next day when you arrive. Children must be present for meal pickup. On Fridays the district will also hand out meals for the weekend. Go here for more information.

When: Monday-Friday through June 30, except for May 25. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Where:

The district is also delivering meals by school bus to rural communities. Go here for more information about those stops. 

Tanque Verde School District

The Tanque Verde Unified School District does not qualify for the federal summer meal program. Children can receive meals at other school districts' sites including TUSD, Sunnyside, Amphitheater, Marana and Flowing Wells. 