To take the sting out of back-to-school shopping, some lovely Tucson organizations and people are hosting events where you can get free backpacks, supplies, haircuts, medical screenings and more.
Free Backpack Giveaway!
This giveaway is hosted by Lerner and Rowe at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson at 5901 S. Santa Clara Ave. Tuesday, July 9 from 4-7 p.m.
A thousand backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be handed out, as well as free snacks. There will also be music and a bounce house. Go here for more info.
TEP Badges and Backpacks
Employees of Tucson Electric Power will hand out free backpacks and other goodies at this annual event organized by Pima County Sheriff's Department volunteers on Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
El Rio Community Health Center will also be on hand for free dental and vision screenings, immunization card reviews and other services.
You can also pick up free LED bulbs and energy saving info.
Go here to learn more.
19th Annual Back to School Bash
This year's bash will be held Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the William Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive, and will include free breakfast, free stuffed backpacks, raffle prizes, vendor booths and more. Plus, the City of Tucson department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a pool party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free swim, inflatables, games, food vendors and weight room orientation every hour. Go here for more info.
Back 2 School Backpack Give Back
Go to the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road, Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m. One backpack full of supplies will be given to each family while supplies last. Go here for more info.
8th Annual Kidz Expo
The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is hosting this event on Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 3A.
There will be music, games, food, raffles and 2,500 backpacks given away. Go here for more info.
Dj Jahmar's 2nd Annual Back 2 School Event
Kids up to age 16 can get free haircuts, giveaways, music and food at the Hush Social Club, 1112 S. Wilmot Road, on Sunday, August 4 from 1-5 p.m.
Go here for more info.