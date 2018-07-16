School Bash 2013

Jael Sanchez, 3, left, gets a smiley face mark on her hand indicating she received her pack as Lizeth Celaya, 5, watches during the Back 2 School Bash 2013 at the Tucson Convention Center on Sunday, August 4, 2013 in Tucson, AZ. 

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

For families who need a little help with back-to-school basics, there are several events where kids can get free backpacks, supplies, vaccinations and more.

Pass this list on to anybody who might find it helpful.

Sunnyside Back to School Wellness Fair

What: Free backpacks and school supplies for the first 500 children, immunizations for school-aged children, vision screenings, dental screenings, fluoride varnish treatments, sports physicals and resource fair.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 17

Where: Los Ranchitos Administration Annex, 2054 E. Ginter Road

Info: Click here

Badges & Backpacks

What: Pima County Sheriff's Department hosts this event every year. It includes free backpacks with school supplies for the first 2,000 children ages K-12, a health fair with free immunizations, dental and vision screenings, exercise activities and cooking demonstrations, a safety station with fingerprinting, bicycle and helmet safety, gun safety, anti-drug task force and more and family activities including arts and crafts, raffle and giveaways, animal and desert explorer activities and more. 

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 28

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Info: Click here

Pima County Sheriff’s correctional officer Fatima Desmarias digs out a turquoise backpack while helping give away free 1,000 backpacks with some basic school supplies during Badges & Backpacks at the Tucson Convention Center, Saturday, July 15, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Kidz Expo & Back to School Event

What: Free backpacks to 1,000 children while supplies last, raffles and giveaways including school supplies, bikes, tablets and laptops, music, games and entertainment.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 28

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Info: Click here

Back to School Safety and Health Fair

What: Tucson Police officers will be handing out free school supplies and small backpacks to kids in grades K-12 while supplies last. Families can meet officers from K9, SWAT, Bomb and other units. The TPD bicycle unit will be there fitting and handing out free bike helmets. Free booster seats will also be available, but the child must be present. Free vaccinations will be available as well.

When: 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 28

Where: It's at two locations this year! Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway and Marana Middle School gymnasium, 11285 W. Grier Road

Info: Donations of school supplies for both locations are being accepted. Call 207-2878 if you'd like to donate. Click here for more info.

The Tucson Police Foundation Back to School Safety & Health Fair is one of several events citywide that will supply school supplies for students in need from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. Children and parents who attend the annual event (pictured above last year) at Park Place Mall will also have the opportunity to interact with TPD officers and attain health and safety resources and information.

School Rocks Backpack Giveaway

What: Local TCC (The Cellular Connection) Verizon stores will each have 220 backpacks filled with school supplies to hand out to each child present. 

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday July 22

Where: TCC stores: 1580 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd., 6501 E. Grant Road, 5870 E. Broadway, 7056 E. Golf Links Road, 7245 E. Tanque Verde Road, 4758 E. Sunrise Drive,  7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. (inside Foothills Mall), 4500 N. Oracle Road (inside Tucson Mall).

Angela Pittenger | This Is Tucson