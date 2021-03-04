With many Tucson school districts returning to some form of in-person learning in the coming weeks, the popular city-run KIDCO program is gearing up to resume its usual after-school program at its school-based sites.
Registration for the after school KIDCO program starts at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 12 online at EZEEReg.Com or by phone at 520-791-4877. So far the program is being offered at ten different schools, but a couple more may be added.
Since August, Tucson Parks and Recreation has offered the Re-Imagined KIDCO program, providing child care for students participating in remote learning in the Tucson Unified and Amphi school districts. That program will end on Thursday, March 11 and the after-school program will resume after spring break.
At most sites the program costs $125 for City of Tucson residents and $157 for non-residents. A discount program is available for city residents who qualify, but families must apply for that program prior to registration. To apply call 520-791-4877 to make an appointment.
"KIDCO will have our standard safety precautions in place: masking up, limiting enrollment, keeping groups in cohorts, higher staff to participant ratio, available contactless pick-up, and temperature checks," KIDCO recreation supervisor Mike Davis said via email. "Those protocols may vary from district to district."