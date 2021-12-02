Tucson’s youngest storytellers will have the chance to submit their own stories and poems to the 13th annual Young Authors contest, starting now.
The contest, sponsored by the Tucson Festival of Books and Altrusa International of Tucson, is accepting entries now through 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Kids and teens in Southern Arizona from pre-K all the way up to 12th grade can enter.
Kids are able to write about any topic they choose. Altrusa has a complete writing guide with tips and suggestions on their website, in addition to a list of past winning entries.
Contest winners will be recognized in age categories, receiving prizes that include $100 gift cards, recognition at an awards ceremony during March’s book festival, and publication in an anthology. It’s free to enter the contest.
For a complete list of rules and more details, click here. Entries, along with the entry form, should be emailed to young_authors@yahoo.com or mailed to the following address:
Young Authors Contest
Altrusa International of Tucson, Inc.
PO Box 42801
Tucson, AZ 85733