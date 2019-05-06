This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, which means it's time to show teachers and the rest of the school staff a little extra love.
They've been working with (and putting up with if we're being honest) our kids for 6-8 hours a day, five days a week.
Not to mention, teaching them math (THANK YOU).
If you're a teacher, we appreciate you! Now, take advantage of some of these amazing deals. It's time to treat yourself.
Get pizza and wine
Sauce Wine & Pizza is offering 15% off for all teachers, school staff and faculty from May 6-10. To get the deal, you must present your school ID. The offer is only good for dine-in and can't be used with other discounts or offers.
There are four Sauce locations to choose from. Find them here.
Teacher Appreciation Happy Hour
Teachers get free admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens and two free drinks Thursday, May 9 from 5-7 p.m.
Wander the garden pathways, visit the Cox Butterfly & Orchid Pavilion, play backyard games and learn about resources the gardens have for teachers and families. Plus, there are raffles for cool prizes. RSVP is required. Do that here.
Tucson Botanical Gardens is located at 2150 N. Alvernon Way.
Have your boss buy breakfast
Bruegger's Bagels is offering $10 off of any catering order of $75 or more. Pass this info to your boss. She can order online using promo code: TENOFF75.
Orders must be delivered or picked up at a participating store between May 6-10.
Teacher Appreciation Night at UA Baseball
Tucson Values Teachers is offering free UA Baseball tickets to teachers May 10.
You must be a teacher to register for a free ticket for yourself and one guest. Tickets can be picked up at the Tucson Values Teachers table near the box office at Hi Corbett Field at 6 p.m. before the game May 10. Make sure to bring your school ID.
Discounted tickets will be available for family and friends for $4 each and can be purchased using promo code BBTEACHERS2019 here.
Go here for more info.
Eat some chicken
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is giving teachers one free Box Combo when you present your current school ID on May 7 from 6-9 p.m.
Raising Cane's is located at 6352 E. Broadway.