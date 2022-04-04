It’s April — wildflowers are blooming, the weather is warm, festivals are in full swing and it's officially the month before summer vacation starts.

Yes, summer is upon us. Have you thought about summer camps yet? What about the next school year?

*cue #ThisIsTucson’s free School & Camp Fair*

On April 10, we’re hosting our annual School & Camp Fair, where more than 60 organizations will be in attendance to talk to you about their upcoming summer camps, the 2022-2023 school year and any other programs and classes they offer.

Among the attendees you’ll find: YMCA of Southern Arizona, Desert Sky Community School, Drama Kids, Rose Academies, Circus Academy, Gotta Dance Tucson, TUSD and Green Fields School.

At the event, you can also say hi to Tucson Roadrunners mascot Dusty, visit with adoptable pets from Rescue Me Marana and get free bike helmets and booster seats from Safe Kids Pima County and the Tucson Police Department.

We’ll also be there to let you know all about our 2022 Summer Camp Guide (psst… it has more than 100 summer camps listed and you can find it here) and give you some adorable bookmarks and stickers.

The event takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Tickets are free — register here! (Bonus perk: When registering, you're entered for a chance to win tickets to the Crayola Experience in Phoenix!)