Starting this month, Tucson organizations are offering new programs to help working parents of school-age children who are looking for a safe, supervised environment and remote learning support.
Here are four we've found so far, and we'll be sure to update this list as we learn of new programs.
Re-imagined KIDCO
What: Tucson Parks and Recreation's popular KIDCO program is back for full-day care and remote learning support for elementary school children who attend school in the Tucson Unified or Amphi school districts. Children will be supervised by KIDCO staff who can help monitor and assist with remote learning during school hours and will also engage the children in activities, games, sports and art projects after school. Children must wear a mask and bring their own devices and any other supplies required for their assignments such as textbooks.
Ages: Students currently enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade in Tucson Unified and Amphi school districts.
When: Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, Aug. 17.
Where: The program is being offered at ten different sites and each location is limited to 20-30 students.
Cost: $125 for city residents; $157 for non-residents per month. City residents may qualify for a 50% discount. Find more information about the discount program here.
More info: Registration begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11. Register at EZEEreg.com.
Boys and Girls Club of Tucson
What: All six Boys and Girls Club of Tucson clubhouses are offering a full-day program to assist students with virtual instruction and provide other activities focused on youth development such as recreation and arts. Masks are required and students must bring their learning devices to the clubhouse. Meals are provided through Tucson Unified School District's meal program. So far, registration is only available for the month of August, but the organization will soon be making a decision about whether the program will be extended to other months.
Ages: For students ages 7-17.
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Where: Six Boys and Girls Club of Tucson clubhouses throughout the city. Find the locations and information here.
Cost: $50 for the month of August.
More info: Find more information and register on the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson website.
J-Care Plus
What: The Tucson Jewish Community Center has support staff to help students in kindergarten through fifth grade log on to their class meetings and ensure they are completing their school assignments. All students and staff will be required to wear masks, group sizes will be limited to 10 and staff will conduct health screenings upon entry to the building. Staff will also provide other fun activities including physical education and art for students to do when they have completed their schoolwork. The center will provide two snacks per day.
Ages: Kindergarten through fifth grade.
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early care is available at 7:30 a.m. The program starts on Aug. 17, so far registration is only available for the month of August.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: $325 from Aug. 17-31.
More info: Find more details and register here.
Dis-Dance Learning Lab
What: Dance Force-1 is offering remote learning support plus the opportunity for kids to take dance and art classes at its Foothills studio. Staff will help kids follow their school schedule and then allow kids to participate in enrichment classes when their work is complete. Masks will be required when students enter or leave the building or when interacting with staff, but they will be allowed to remove them once they are seated in their own physically-distanced desks and working on their schoolwork. Temperatures will be checked when students enter the building. Students will need to bring their own snacks, lunch, water bottle and learning devices. Capacity is limited to 15 students.
Ages: Open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Where: Dance Force-1, 5445 N. Kolb Road.
Cost: $30-$45 per day depending on the number of days you choose.
More info: Find all the details and register on the Dance Force-1 website.