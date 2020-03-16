Tucson children now have a free collection of hundreds of audiobooks at their fingertips with the creation of a new eReading Room program at Pima County Library.
Children's read-along ebooks — digital books with professionally recorded narration — are accessible with a library card on smart phones, tablets or computers.
"Our youngest readers are going to love this ebook read-along collection," said Holly Schaffer, community relations manager at Pima County Public Library. "There are hundreds of titles to choose from, so whether it's 'Pete the Cat' or 'Scaredy Squirrel,' kids and their families will have pages and pages to bond over, all at the touch of their fingertips."
The ebooks will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, so there's no need to worry about late fees, a news release said.
The eReading Room concept was born from the existence of physical spaces in libraries that are designed specifically for different ages, subjects or themes, the news release stated. Since then, eReading Rooms have expanded to highlight digital materials with certain themes or formats and for select age levels.
Check out the Pima County Library's children's eReading Room here.