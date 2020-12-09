City of Tucson residents can apply for free equipment and internet service to help with remote learning and telework through the recently launched Community Wireless Program.
To be eligible for the program applicants must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Live within the wireless coverage areas
- Demonstrate a financial hardship due to COVID-19
- Have a household member who attends school or college online at least once a week, is 60 years old or older, or has a health condition that puts them at high risk of acquiring COVID-19.
The application is open now and will close on Dec. 21, 2020.
Find detailed information in English and Spanish, FAQ's and the application to apply online on the Community Wireless Program website. Applications can also be submitted by phone by calling (520) 791-2608.
Applicants who are approved for the program will be notified before Dec. 31, 2020 and will be loaned a wireless router and have free internet access through Dec. 31, 2021.
Funding for the program comes from the city's federal CARES Act funds and the program has a limited capacity with only 5,000 routers available.
“When the pandemic forced schools to close, many families worried not only about the lack of equipment needed to support remote learning, but also access to internet service,” said Mayor Regina Romero in a news release. “Through this program, we hope to provide families free internet service so they can actively participate in remote learning and prevent our children from falling behind in school.”