As part of its #MaskUpAZ campaign to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the state is giving students, school employees and other vulnerable populations five resuable cloth masks for free.
To order masks fill out this short form on the Arizona Department of Health Services website and the masks will be mailed to you within one to two weeks.
For anyone who is unable to fill out the form online, orders can be placed over over the phone by leaving a voicemail at 602-542-8664.
The masks are made by Hanes and are plain white with no logos or prints.
For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit the AZDHS website.