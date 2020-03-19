We have (at least) another week left of school closures all across the state.
And if you're a parent who works works in a field providing vital community services who cannot take time off from work, the YMCA of Southern Arizona is stepping in to help fill the need for emergency childcare.
All local YMCA branches have suspended their regular fitness programming amid city and county rules ordering the closure of fitness centers and are now using five Tucson-area locations and one in Pinal County to strictly provide emergency childcare while school is out of session for children ages 5-12.
The YMCA of Southern Arizona will follow state and federal guidelines for sanitizing and disinfecting spaces during transitions of groups; hand washing protocols; and will ensure that groups are kept to ten or less, says Candis Martin, YMCA of Southern Arizona's association aquatics director.
"A lot of protocols were put into place to create the safe environment that's needed at this time," Martin says.
The YMCA is asking parents and caregivers who can work from home and do not need childcare not to sign up so that the limited amount of spots can be used by those who do not have other options.
"We are prioritizing these camps for health care workers, first responders and those providing vital services to our community. These registrations will be first-come, first-serve basis for those working families," Martin says.
There is a tiered pricing structure per day ranging from $20-$35 so families can pay what they are able to afford.
Childcare will be offered in Pima County at the Jacobs/City YMCA, Lighthouse/City YMCA, Lohse Family YMCA, Mulcahy/City YMCA, Northwest YMCA Pima County Community Center, and in Pinal County at the Triangle Y Ranch Camp.
Go here for more information and to register.