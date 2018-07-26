Tucson Unified School District is hosting a huge event for families Saturday with workshops, free supplies and resources.
The daylong event is called Impact Tucson and it explores the topics of bullying, behavior and the bravery it takes to make change that leads to a safe learning environment for all.
It includes a resource fair with more than 50 community organizations, workshops for parents and students, free haircuts, free backpacks and school supplies, professional development for teachers and a light breakfast and lunch.
You can't just go for the free swag, though.
In order to receive vouchers for the backpacks, school supplies, styles and haircuts, families must attend at least two workshops.
There are 13 workshops to choose from on a variety of topics, from parenting to bullying and suicide prevention. You can also participate in focus groups.
Free childcare is available and provided by the same people (Title 1 Childcare Providers) who provide childcare services at the Family Resource Centers and TUSD schools and events.
If you need a ride, there will be round-trip bus service. Find the schedule here.
Details
What: Impact Tucson
When: Saturday, July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Palo Verde Magnet High School, 1302 S. Avenida Vega
Cost: Free
Info: Click here to register and for more info (You can register in advance online or show up and register between 8 and 8:45 a.m. the day of the event)