School may have just ended last week, but Tucson's largest school district is looking ahead to the new school year and hosting school registration sessions this week.
Bonus: You don't even have to leave the car.
Tucson Unified School District will be offering drive-thru school registration on Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at all schools except Miles Exploratory Learning Center.
Be sure to bring the following documents with you: Your students' birth certificate, most recent immunization records (if available), proof of residence (this includes a driver's license, utility bill, car registration or any type of official document with your address on it) and a pen.
Registration can be completed online, but those documents need to be scanned and uploaded into the system.
The district has been fielding lots of calls from parents who aren't able to complete the registration process because of this requirement, so the drive-thru system will make that process easier for families, says Karla Escamilla, a spokeswoman for the district.
Each school will handle the process a little differently. Some will have cars form a line, and others will ask cars to park in different areas of the school's parking lot based on the grade your child is entering, Escamilla says.
But regardless of the setup, parents should remain in their cars and staff will be on hand to distribute registration packets and collect documents.
Principals and teachers from each school will be available to meet and greet families and answer questions.
Innovation Tech High School and Wakefield Middle School, two schools opening in the fall, have hosted drive-thru registration events the last few weeks which have been very well-received. They inspired the district to host these events district-wide, Escamilla says.
There will likely be future drive-thru registration events for families who miss those scheduled this week, but dates and times have not yet been determined, Escamilla says.
The district is also working on plans to schedule school tours, by appointment, so that students who are new to a school have the chance to see it and meet with staff before the school year begins.
Find more information about registering for school and acceptable documents on the district's website.