Tucson's youngest storytellers, poets and artists have a chance to share their creativity and possibly win a $100 gift certificate through the annual Young Authors and Young Artists Contests hosted by the Tucson Festival of Books and local non-profit partners.
Both contests are open to students all across Southern Arizona in pre-K through 12th Grade.
Submissions for both contests are due by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Winners will be announced at the all-virtual Tucson Festival of Books on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Young Authors Contest
Writers can enter a story or poem (or one of each) up to 1,000 words either about life during the pandemic or any other topic of their choice for consideration in this contest sponsored by a local literacy non-profit Altrusa International of Tucson.
For writers who need a little inspiration, the organizers have compiled a writer's guide with grade-level specific writing prompts, writing tips and poetry examples.
Twenty winners will be chosen and will be awarded a $100 gift certificate to the University of Arizona BookStores and Bookmans.
Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 and can be sent by email to young_authors@yahoo.com or mailed to P.O. Box 42801, Tucson, AZ 85716. Download the entry form to accompany your child's submission here.
Young Artists Contest
Artists can submit works created with crayons, pencil, pastels, paint, colored pencils, charcoal or markers depicting Arizona's history, culture or nature in this contest sponsored by the Friends of Western Art.
Art can be any size up to 11" x 14" and original art must be sent by mail for judging addressed to Young Artist Contest, 10456 E. Seven Generations Way, Tucson, AZ 85747 or arrangements to drop off art can be made by emailing youngartists@tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.
Download the contest entry form for the Young Artists Contest here.
Find more information about both contests on the Tucson Festival of Books website.