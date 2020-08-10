This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and BRINK and underwritten by Vantage West, celebrating the locally-owned businesses that make our community strong. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
It's fitting that Erik Stanford's farm-to-table business is named Pivot Produce.
Because he's sure done a lot of pivoting in these last few months.
Stanford started Pivot Produce to connect local farmers and chefs, purchasing food from regional farms and then distributing it wholesale to restaurants, schools hospitals and other larger institutions.
At least, that's what Pivot Produce did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a week in March, as Stanford learned that most of his restaurant orders had been canceled, he rapidly changed his business' model and launched a farm-to-doorstep delivery service.
With Pivot Direct, Stanford now delivers boxes of fresh, locally-grown produce directly to consumers' doors. It allows him to continue to support local farmers, while also offering fresh produce to those in need. Boxes purchased at full price help provide food boxes at half price and for free to families struggling to access fresh food.
The food subscription is often sold out, but you can still help provide food boxes to families in need by visiting pivotproduce.localfoodmarketplace.com.
Supporting local-businesses as they Thrive
Vantage West is committed to supporting and celebrating the locally-owned businesses that make our community strong. For the time being, the Thrive series is focused on the efforts locally-owned businesses have made to continue serving our community during the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19.