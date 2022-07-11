Hello, triple-digit temperatures! Don’t let those high temperatures deter you from doing fun stuff this summer. There are plenty of fun things to do indoors in Tucson. Here’s a list of 10 fun, indoor things to do this summer to beat the Arizona heat.

Museums, museums and museums 🖼️

Tucson is filled with unique and fun museums to keep you entertained year-round, especially in the summertime, when we finally see those triple-digit temperatures and rush to find the coolest A/C available. Some of our favorite museums to check out include the Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, Children’s Museum Tucson, Ignite Sign Art Museum, The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, Tucson Museum of Art, and the Arizona State Museum.

Try your favorite outdoor activities, inside 🧗

Are you looking to be a little more active this summer? There are a few indoor places in Tucson where you can get your outdoor activity fix. Try Rock Solid Climbing + Fitness, Rocks and Ropes, the BLOC climbing+fitness+yoga, Elevate Trampoline Park, Get Air Trampoline Park and Defy Tucson. If you’re looking to go to one of these places more than a few times this summer, many offer summer passes that cover multiple visits.

Take the kiddos to an indoor playground 🤸

If you have active little ones at home who need to burn off some energy but don’t want them running around under the hot Arizona sun, check out some local indoor playgrounds. These indoor playgrounds include jungle gyms, play mats and other child-safe equipment and toys. Visit Wild Katz Children’s Adventure Playground, We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, Our Play Place or Playformance for child-safe summer fun.

Head to the movies 🍿

Going to the movies is the perfect way to beat the summer heat. You can relax in the cool A/C, eat a bucket of buttery popcorn and watch your favorite flick on the big screen. Sure, there are plenty of movie theaters from big businesses in Tucson, but summer is the perfect opportunity to support our local theaters. Check out The Loft Cinema for their wide selection of films and the annual Loft Kids Fest. The Fox Theatre is also offering movie sing-alongs this summer!

Go to a live theater or comedy performance 🎭

If the movies aren’t your thing and you prefer to see performances live on stage, check out one of the performances at The Gaslight Theatre or catch a comedy show at Laffs Comedy Cafe, Unscrewed Theater or the Tucson Improv Movement.

Try your hand at axe throwing, breaking stuff at a rage room or finding your way out of an escape room 🪓

Don’t let the summer heat put you in a cranky mood. Instead, take out your pent-up emotions by participating in an axe throwing session or breaking stuff in a rage room. Check out St. Hubert’s Hatchet House or Splitting Timber Axe Throwing for axe throwing. If you’re looking for another indoor activity to take your mind off things, try finding your way out of an escape room. Tucson has quite a few escape rooms to choose from, including Fox in a Box, Ace of Escape, Mystery Escape Room and Will You Escape?

Find a new favorite book at your local library 📖

With 27 libraries across Pima County, there are plenty of locations to hang out and hide from the sun. While visiting the library, you can check out your favorite book or find a new favorite. If you’re feeling stumped about what to read, ask your local librarian, they have plenty of recommendations based on your interests. The Pima County Public Library is also offering nearly 200 kid-friendly, teen and adult events for their "Summer Learning" series. Some of the events include a children's art show, desert gardening with kids and ocean-themed kids crafts.

Relax at indoor yoga 🧘

Another peaceful option this summer is taking an indoor yoga class. Tucson has many outdoor yoga options, including puppy and goat yoga, but the best way to beat the heat is to find an indoor yoga class. Some of your options include classes at Yoga Oasis, which has three locations across Tucson, 4th Avenue Yoga and Om Yoga, which also offers aerial yoga classes.

Get your drink on at local breweries or coffee shops 🍺☕

Tucson is home to amazing breweries (and coffee shops, if beer isn’t your thing). So whether you’re drinking an ice-cold beer or an extravagant iced coffee, local breweries and coffee shops are the perfect place to hang with your friends, eat a delicious snack and start working on #ThisIsTucson’s summer reading list. Some of our favorite breweries include Barrio Brewing Co., Borderlands Brewing Company and Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. A few coffee shops you can check out are Barista del Barrio (which isn’t indoors but has limited shaded patio seating), Presta Coffee Roasters, Exo Roast Co. and Café con Leche at American Eat Co.

For the animal lover 🐈

If you’re looking for something a little more soft and cuddly this summer, we have you covered. Check out the El Jefe Cat Lounge to hang out, cuddle and play with 35 adoptable kitties. If you want a longer commitment with a furry friend, take a stroll through the Pima Animal Care Center and foster or adopt a pet!

What are your favorite summer indoor activities? Let me know at everdugo@tucson.com.