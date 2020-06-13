This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Visit Tucson, showcasing the best local staycation deals. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
Like all other businesses, Tucson resorts have adapted to maintain safety and physical distancing for guests during the pandemic.
Those changes mean many family-friendly options like kid's clubs, special events and programs have been put on hold.
But, the fun is not entirely canceled there are still plenty of special features at our area resorts that the entire family will enjoy this summer.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain
Address: 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive
What the family will love: Splashing around in the resort's pools, riding the 235-foot water slide, learning about the desert's flora and fauna on a morning nature walk with the resort's rangers and a family golf outing.
Plus, the resort is still offering its in-room tent experience which includes a tent, pillow top bedding, and items they can take home: a desert-themed book, stuffed animal and lantern. You have to reserve that experience at least 48 hours in advance and it cannot be set up in standard rooms with two beds.
How to book a stay: Find summer specials here.
JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort
Address: 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
What the family will love: Floating on a tube down the lazy river, turns on the water slide and playing in the splash pad.
How to book a stay: See rates and book a room here.
Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa
Address: 3800 E. Sunrise Drive
What the family will love: Cooling off in the resort's pool oasis which includes: a trip (or a hundred) down the resort's 177-foot water slide, playing in the shallow children's pool or swimming in the main pool.
Private cabanas and ramadas can also be reserved for families to enjoy during their stay, and the property has three pools for adults only.
How to book a stay: Find standard room rates and special offers on the deals and packages tab here.
Summer staycation deals
