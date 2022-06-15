What's happening in Tucson this weekend, you ask? We'll tell you.

Among the list of things going on: Check out Juneteenth events, pride events, monsoon chats, a beer fest at Reid Park Zoo, pop-up movie screenings, local markets, live music and more.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Canstruction Tucson: Build for Hunger

Canstruction is in its last few days at Park Place Mall. The art exhibit features "cansculptures" built with canned foods by four teams of local architects, designers, builders, contractors and engineers. You can pay $1 to vote for your favorite piece, with proceeds benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. "Decanstruction" day is June 18.

When: Now through June 17

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, $1 to vote

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Two HOT Indie Concerts Coming Up at The Fox!

This Saturday, see why Ani DiFranco's most powerful gift as an artist is the rare ability to give voice to our deepest frustrations and tensions, on both a personal and political level, with music that can be described as punk, honest, powerful, unapologetic, and at times, even jarring. Next Wednesday, Gov’t Mule, whose spot amongst rock titans remains unshakable, hits the stage led by Warren Haynes, one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era who has led three of the greatest live groups in rock history — Allman Brothers Band, Gov’t Mule and the Dead.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. These events are for ages 21 and up, with Thursday's event centering Sonoran wine.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Black Joy: Juneteenth Market

Shop from Black-owned businesses at this Juneteenth Market hosted by Blax Friday. You can also grab a bite to eat from the Red Light Lounge!

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Midsummer Fairy Lights

Wander through Valley of the Moon under twinkling lights, where you might see mystical creatures and come across fairies making music and telling stories.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18. Pick your time slot online.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $7, teachers and nurses get a 20% discount! Kids under 7 years old get in for free. It's recommended to buy your tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Oracle's lavender farm

Lavender is in bloom at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle! Check out wreath workshops Friday-Sunday. In a separate event, there will be a four-course lavender dinner happening Saturday night.

When: Wreath workshops are 8:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday, June 17-19. Dinner is 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: Wreath workshops are $40; dinner is $70.

Visit the event page for more information.

Jukebox Junqies charity concert

Survivor Shield Foundation is putting on a charity concert with Jukebox Junqies, who will play a mix of classic rock, R&B, country and soul music. Proceeds will go to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 17

Where: Community Foundation Courtyard, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This week, check out musician Connie Brannock.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 cover per table, reservations are recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Mysteries

Want to learn more about monsoons in North America? This virtual chat, led by Pima County naturalist Sandy Reith, will discuss monsoons and how plants and animals respond to the storms. You'll also get some insight on what to expect from this year's monsoon.

When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 17

Where: Virtual, register online

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio most Fridays. This week, "L.A. Story" will be playing.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, June 17

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, food and drink specials available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

14th Annual Beach Party at The Maverick

Check out live music, a DJ, drink specials and a water slide at this party at The Maverick.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 17

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m., bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Juneteenth Festival

Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with music, a basketball tournament, crafts for kids, info booths, shopping opportunities, food and more. The festival is celebrating 52 years in Southern Arizona this year!

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Prideney

Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting an event that's "part curated music video showcase, part drag show, part queer party." There will be three drag performers, snacks, drinks and music videos projected onto the plants. Plantney will also be raising money for Southern Arizona Gender Alliance.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Plantney, 439 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but remember to tip the performers and the drink service!

Visit the event page for more information.

Brew at the Zoo

Attendees at Reid Park Zoo's upcoming brew fest will get to taste craft beer, hard cider, lagers and ales from more than a dozen Arizona brewing companies. There will also be live music, games, photo booths and a take-home commemorative tasting glass. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $50. Designated driver tickets are $25. Tickets go up by $10 when purchased at the gate.

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie on the Lawn: "Encanto"

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a free outdoor showing of the movie "Encanto."

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Watermelon Man" screening

Presented by Tucson Black Film Club and The Loft Cinema's Solar Cinema is this free indoor screening of "Watermelon Man."

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about rain and why it's important, plus make a rain gauge to take home and enjoy bilingual story time.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, advanced registration encouraged

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Bar Crawl

Six downtown-area bars will be part of this upcoming bar crawl that includes drink specials and an after party at Cobra Arcade Bar. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 18

Where: John Henry's, 117 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $25 for single tickets, $20 for group tickets.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Tuxon Makers Market

This market features more than 35 local artists selling stickers, vintage clothing, baked goods, jewelry, candles and more. There will be music from DJs, and food and drinks available at The Tuxon's restaurant and bar.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Patagonia Flower Farm will have two pop-up flower bars at Exo Roast Co. and Tucson Hop Shop this weekend, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18 for the event at Exo; 2-7 p.m. Sunday, June 19 for the event at Tucson Hop Shop.

Where: The June 18 event is at Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave.; The June 19 event is at Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.

Reggaeton Party at The Rialto Theatre

The Rialto Theatre is hosting the "Gasolina: Reggaeton Party" June 18. This is an ages 18 and over event. Make sure to check out The Rialto Theatre's website to read about their updated clear bag policy.

When: Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for general admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own mat and towel!

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s and themed drinks. Dress in a "The Karate Kid" theme or in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

This summer, head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Cynthia Harmony joins WeePlay

Children's Museum Tucson hosts a number of activities through its Wee program that go hand-in-hand with museum exhibits. On June 18, Cynthia Harmony, author of new book "Mi Cuidad Sings" about a vibrant Mexican neighborhood, will be at the museum.

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included with museum admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Viejo walking tour with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's historic Barrio Viejo with this upcoming guided walking tour.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Preregistration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

Tie-Dye Time at Spark Project Collective

The Spark Project Collective is hosting a tie-dye night at their events center. They'll supply the dye, rubber bands and bags and all you'll have to do is bring whatever 100% cotton items you wish to dye.

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Games and Gadgets Board Game Meetup

Meet locals and make new friends while playing some of your favorite board games. You can bring your own or choose one from Tucson Games and Gadgets' 1,000+ game library.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road #253

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the Short Rest Tavern

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night

Twice a month, Miss Nature hosts a drag show at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Gospel Jubilee and Father's Day Luncheon

The Tucson Juneteenth Festival continues on Sunday with a jubilee and luncheon. There will be music, Gospel choirs and food.

When: Sunday, June 19. Lunch is 2:30-4 p.m., jubilee is 4-6 p.m.

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat yoga and cat bingo

Cat lovers can enjoy both cat yoga and cat bingo at El Jefe Cat Lounge this weekend.

When: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, June 19 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, June 19 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.