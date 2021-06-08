If you're participating in this year's #ThisIsTucson Summer Reading Challenge and you've already breezed through the list, or you're just waiting for your turn to pick up a book from library's hold list, the Pima County Library has come to the rescue with five lists of books inspired by our challenge to help you find your next great read.
Our reading challenge features 18 books in nine categories that all have some connection to Tucson, Arizona or the southwest.
The library's reading lists inspired by our picks, were created by staff from the Pima County Public Library. Titles on the lists range from novels set in the southwest inspired by our "Non-soon novels" category to books that will help you learn all about America's national parks inspired by our "Babbling books" category featuring books about nature.
Our bookstore partners, Antigone Books, Barrio Books, Bookmans, and Mostly Books also have select titles from the challenge for sale.
Links to the library's recommended reading lists can be found below, and you can place holds at www.library.pima.gov.
Sunny Stories: Children's Books
Our picks:
- "Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story by Evan Thomas"
- "Meet ClaraBelle Blue" by Adiba Nelson
Nonsoon Novels: Fiction
Our picks:
- "Half Life" by Jillian Cantor
- "Sonora" by Hannah Lillith Assadi
Babbling Books: Nature
Our picks:
- "The Secret Knowledge of Water" by Craig Childs
- "The Nature of Desert Nature" edited by Gary Paul Nabhan
Bacon-wrapped reads: food
Our picks:
- "A Desert Feast: Celebrating Tucson's Culinary Heritage" by Carolyn Niethammer
- "The Man Who Ate Too Much: The Life of James Beard" by John Birdsall
Jave a helping hand: Expert guidance
Our picks:
- "Neon Words: 10 Brilliant Ways to Light Up Your Writing" by Marge Pellegrino and Kay Sather
- "How to Weave a Navajo Rub and Other Lessons from Spider Woman" by Lynda Teller Pete and Barbara Teller Ornelas