Even though it's felt like it's been summer forever, it's actually (finally) officially here.
And it's time to head for the pools, because we can't even. 🥵
Luckily, Tucson's resorts and public pools boast fun features like water slides, lazy rivers, stunning views and even mermaids. Here are six places to find a place to cool off that fits your summer vibe.
Magical ocean vibes
If the beach is calling your name, but an ocean adventure isn't in the cards, do the next best thing and book a stay at Hotel McCoy. You can grab a cool paleta in the lobby, find the perfect summer read at the hotel's on-site bookstore Barrio Books, and lounge and swim in Oasis Beach, the west-side art motel's heated saltwater pool.
This could be one of the few, if not only, places in town you can take a dip in warm salt water instead of chlorine, a distinguishing feature which has caught the attention of Mermaid Evening Dance. The Tucson-based mermaid has been known to pop up at the pool where she "swims, aqua-dances and radiates magic," says the hotel's creative director Nicole Dahl.
"(She) was part of a mermaid community in Italy, when she relocated to Tucson she needed a home base," Dahl said via email. "Since we have a saltwater pool and mermaids are most comfortable in salt water, we became her Tucson home."
For now, Mermaid Evening Dance doesn't have a set schedule. "Maybe in the future, but mermaids are free spirits," Dahl says.
But you can count on the hotel to release a new staycation deal every Sunday on Facebook and Instagram to save on the beach staycation of your dreams.
Big city vibes
While we'll never tire of sweeping desert views, sometimes a change of scenery is in order and the rooftop pool at the Graduate Hotel delivers.
You can enjoy clear city views straight to Mount Lemmon from high atop the 14th floor of the University of Arizona area hotel, while sipping on an Adult Capri Sun or Cactus Water from the adjacent Moonstone bar.
Find summer deals here.
Maximum chill vibes
For maximum effort and maximum relaxation check out the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort's lazy river.
Hop in an inner tube and let the slow-moving water take it from there. You can literally spend hours just leisurely floating down the river, but make sure to take breaks to hydrate and reapply your sunscreen, you'll be so glad you did.
Find reservation information here.
Fun for the whole family vibes
With five different pools to choose from, every member of the family can find the vibe that's just right at Westin La Paloma.
There's a shallow kiddie pool for the littles, a pool with a 177-foot water slide for older kids and even an an adults-only pool when some kid-free time is needed. And those stunning Santa Catalina views that can be admired from any pool you choose aren't half bad either.
See summer offers and book a stay here.
Pool party vibes
The Tuxon Hotel packs the weekend with poolside entertainment: live music on Fridays, A pool party with a DJ, boozy slushies and drinks with disco sparkles on Saturdays and loteria, Mexican music and tacos every other Sunday. There's also pool-side yoga on Sunday mornings, because balance is key.
Find staycation deals and more information here.
Swim every day vibes
There's much to love about our public pools. There's no reservations necessary, there's probably one not too far from you no matter where you live and they have some pretty awesome features including water slides, diving boards and splash pads. And this summer, the 12 City of Tucson pools open for recreational swimming have free admission through Aug. 4 so you can show up and swim every day of the week without breaking the bank.
Find the full list of City of Tucson pools and their hours here.
Eight Pima County pools are also open for recreational swimming with admission ranging from $1 to $3.
