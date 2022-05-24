Summer doesn't arrive until June 21, but temperatures say otherwise.

In Tucson, summer might as well start in May. And what's better than making a splash in the cool blue pool?

Here's where you can hit the water this summer in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas, including public pools, splash pads and resorts and hotels.

City of Tucson public pools

This summer, the City of Tucson is only opening 10 of its 20 pools due to a lifeguard shortage. Pools will be open for the summer season June 2 to Aug. 3, see hours and more information on the city's pool schedule.

Admission is $2 for adults and free for kids 17 and under.

Pima County public pools

Pima County is also experiencing a lifeguard shortage and is cutting back pool hours this summer. Pools will be closed Fridays and Sundays. County pools open on Saturday, May 28. See Pima County's website for hours.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for kids 17 and under.

Marana public pool

The Town of Marana pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road in Ora Mae Harn District Park, opens for the summer on Saturday, May 28 — but not before a 50th anniversary celebration 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 27 with food trucks and carnival games.

Pool hours this summer are noon to 4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Admission is free.

Oro Valley public pools

Oro Valley's two public pools are open year-round. Find them at the Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, and the Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.

Admission is $5 per person or $14 for a family up to six.

See pool hours and more information on Oro Valley's website.

Splash pads

City of Tucson splash pads, open 8 a.m. to sunset:

Purple Heart Pool will hold the grand opening of its splash pad 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 27 with pizza, Eegee's, inflatables, games and a backpack giveaway.

Pima County splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

Marana splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

Oro Valley splash pad, see the schedule online:

Resorts and hotels

You can check in at a hotel and enjoy their pool for your stay, but if you're not interested in renting a room, some hotels offer day passes for their pools through resortpass.com. Note: you cannot get the day passes from the resorts themselves.

Separate from resortpass.com: The AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway, is hosting themed parties this summer at their rooftop pool. The events take place 2-6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month through September. Admission is $25, with food and drinks also available for purchase. The events are for ages 21 and up. Find more information here.