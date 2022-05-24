Summer doesn't arrive until June 21, but temperatures say otherwise.
In Tucson, summer might as well start in May. And what's better than making a splash in the cool blue pool?
Here's where you can hit the water this summer in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas, including public pools, splash pads and resorts and hotels.
City of Tucson public pools
This summer, the City of Tucson is only opening 10 of its 20 pools due to a lifeguard shortage. Pools will be open for the summer season June 2 to Aug. 3, see hours and more information on the city's pool schedule.
Admission is $2 for adults and free for kids 17 and under.
- Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
- Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Clements Pool at Pima Community College East, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center at Reid Park, 3455 E. Zoo Court
- Fort Lowell Pool, 2900 N. Craycroft Road
- Mansfield Pool, 2275 N. Fourth Ave.
- Purple Heart Pool, 10050 E. Rita Road
- Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St.
- Sunnyside Pool, 1725 E. Bilby Road
- Udall Pool at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Pima County public pools
Pima County is also experiencing a lifeguard shortage and is cutting back pool hours this summer. Pools will be closed Fridays and Sundays. County pools open on Saturday, May 28. See Pima County's website for hours.
Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for kids 17 and under.
- Ajo Pool, 290 W. Fifth St., Ajo
- Catalina Pool, 16562 N. Oracle Road
- Flowing Wells Jr. High School Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way
- Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave.
- Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
- Picture Rocks Pool, 5615 N. Sanders Road
- Thad Terry Aquatic Center at Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road
- Wade McLean Pool at Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Road
Marana public pool
The Town of Marana pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road in Ora Mae Harn District Park, opens for the summer on Saturday, May 28 — but not before a 50th anniversary celebration 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 27 with food trucks and carnival games.
Pool hours this summer are noon to 4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Admission is free.
Oro Valley public pools
Oro Valley's two public pools are open year-round. Find them at the Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, and the Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
Admission is $5 per person or $14 for a family up to six.
See pool hours and more information on Oro Valley's website.
Splash pads
City of Tucson splash pads, open 8 a.m. to sunset:
- Catalina Park Splash Pad, 925 N. Fourth Ave.
- Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad, 2536 N. Castro Ave.
- Clements Splash Pad, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- Palo Verde Splash Pad, 355 S. Mann Ave.
- Udall Splash Pad, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Purple Heart Pool, 10050 E. Rita Road
Purple Heart Pool will hold the grand opening of its splash pad 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 27 with pizza, Eegee's, inflatables, games and a backpack giveaway.
Pima County splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:
- Brandi Fenton Splash Pad, 3482 E. River Road
- Picture Rocks Pool and Splash Pad, 5615 N. Sanders Road
- Warden Family Splash Pad, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
Marana splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:
- Heritage River Park Splash Pad, 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive
- Crossroads at Silverbell District Park splash pad, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
- Gladden Farms Community Park splash park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
Oro Valley splash pad, see the schedule online:
- Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Resorts and hotels
You can check in at a hotel and enjoy their pool for your stay, but if you're not interested in renting a room, some hotels offer day passes for their pools through resortpass.com. Note: you cannot get the day passes from the resorts themselves.
- JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.; starting at $48
- Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive, Marana; starting at $55
- The Tuxon Hotel, 960 S. Freeway; starting at $35
- Omni Tucson National Resort, 2727 W. Club Drive, Marana; starting at $35
- Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road; starting at $28
- Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road; starting at $20
- DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson at Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way; starting at $20
Separate from resortpass.com: The AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway, is hosting themed parties this summer at their rooftop pool. The events take place 2-6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month through September. Admission is $25, with food and drinks also available for purchase. The events are for ages 21 and up. Find more information here.