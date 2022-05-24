Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

While other kids play, a little girl plugs her nose while walking through a water spout at the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park. It’s one of several splash pads that can be found throughout the Tucson area.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Summer doesn't arrive until June 21, but temperatures say otherwise.

In Tucson, summer might as well start in May. And what's better than making a splash in the cool blue pool?

Here's where you can hit the water this summer in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas, including public pools, splash pads and resorts and hotels.

Family members and friends hang out by the beach entry at Clements Pool.

City of Tucson public pools

This summer, the City of Tucson is only opening 10 of its 20 pools due to a lifeguard shortage. Pools will be open for the summer season June 2 to Aug. 3, see hours and more information on the city's pool schedule.

Admission is $2 for adults and free for kids 17 and under.

Yadira Ruiz, 8, laughs as she plays in the mushroom waterfall feature with Salvador Ruiz, 7, front, and friend Perla Gonzalez, 12, right, at Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave. in 2016.

Pima County public pools

Pima County is also experiencing a lifeguard shortage and is cutting back pool hours this summer. Pools will be closed Fridays and Sundays. County pools open on Saturday, May 28. See Pima County's website for hours.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for kids 17 and under.

Nine-year-old Esperanza Parker, center, and siblings play with Uncle Dusty Cline at the Marana Public Pool in 2019.

Marana public pool

The Town of Marana pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road in Ora Mae Harn District Park, opens for the summer on Saturday, May 28 — but not before a 50th anniversary celebration 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 27 with food trucks and carnival games.

Pool hours this summer are noon to 4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Admission is free.

Pictured is Christine Whorton, left foreground, at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, in 2020.

Oro Valley public pools

Oro Valley's two public pools are open year-round. Find them at the Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, and the Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.

Admission is $5 per person or $14 for a family up to six. 

See pool hours and more information on Oro Valley's website.

Angel Roman, 4, right, gets a direct hit at his brother, Junior, 6, while playing at the splash pad at Catalina Park, 941 N. Fourth Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. on June 14, 2021.

Splash pads

City of Tucson splash pads, open 8 a.m. to sunset:

Purple Heart Pool will hold the grand opening of its splash pad 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 27 with pizza, Eegee's, inflatables, games and a backpack giveaway.

Jonathan Schaller, 6, gets doused by a bucket of water at the Wet Saloon splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park.

Pima County splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

Zeke Smith, 9, smiles while trying to spray his sister Hope Smith, 4, with a water gun inside Marana Heritage River Park’s splash pad.

Marana splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

The Oro Valley Aquatic Center features a huge swimming pool, water slide and splash pad for kids. Perhaps one of the best features, though, is the view of Pusch Ridge. 

Oro Valley splash pad, see the schedule online:

Guests swim in the pool at The Tuxon, a 112-room boutique hotel on the west side of Interstate 10 between Congress Street and 22nd Street. 

Resorts and hotels

You can check in at a hotel and enjoy their pool for your stay, but if you're not interested in renting a room, some hotels offer day passes for their pools through resortpass.com. Note: you cannot get the day passes from the resorts themselves.

Separate from resortpass.com: The AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway, is hosting themed parties this summer at their rooftop pool. The events take place 2-6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month through September. Admission is $25, with food and drinks also available for purchase. The events are for ages 21 and up. Find more information here.

