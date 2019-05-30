With school out for the summer, churches around Tucson are preparing to take kids on adventures through jungles and savannas — if everyone is willing to use their imagination.
It's vacation Bible school time.
These mostly week-long camps entertain kids with Bible stories, sports, crafts, snacks and songs — giving mama a few blessed hours of peace. It's basically summer Sunday school.
Some of the programs are free; many have a fee. A good number will take your preschoolers.
Since almost all of them require advance registration, we've included links on where to do that below. Space may be limited, especially for the camps happening in the next two weeks.
We're also certain this isn't a comprehensive list, so if we've left a VBS out, email jwillett@tucson.com. We'll update the list.
NOTE: We organized these by date.
22nd Street Baptist Church
When: June 3-7, 5:45-8:15 p.m.
Where: 6620 E. 22nd St.
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is good.
Age: Age 3 through fifth grade
Cost: Free
Christ Community Church
When: June 3-7, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: 530 S. Pantano Road
Theme: Soul Wars: May the Lord be With You
Age: Kindergarten through fourth grade graduates
Cost: $20 per kid
Desert Skies United Methodist Church
When: June 3-7, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: 3255 N. Houghton Road
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good.
Age: Pre-k through fifth grade (preschool is limited to 15 kids)
Cost: Free
Mountain View Baptist Church
When: June 3-7, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: 3500 W. Overton Road
Theme: In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus
Age: Kindergarten through sixth grade graduates
Cost: Free
New Life Bible Fellowship
Note: This camp is currently full, but you can get on a wait list
When: June 3-7, 9 a.m. to noon
Address: 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Road
Theme: Power up: Raise Your Game
Age: Age 4 through fifth grade graduates
Cost: Free
More info: Visit newlifetucson.com/childrens
Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene
When: June 3-7, 5:45-8:15 p.m. for preschool through kindergarten and 6-8:30 p.m. for elementary age
Where: 500 W. Calle Concordia for preschool through kindergarten and 810 W. Naranja Drive (Naranja Park) for elementary
Theme: Mega Sports Camp
Age: Entering kindergarten through fifth grade graduates
Cost: Free
Register: Visit ovcn.church
Sabino Road Baptist Church
When: June 3-7, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: 2710 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good.
Age: Age 4 through fifth grade graduates
Cost: Free
Sonrise Baptist Church
When: June 3-7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: 2861 W. Pelston St.
Theme: Giddy Up Junction
Age: Age 4 through eighth grade
Cost: Free
Victory Worship Center
When: June 3-5, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: 2561 W. Ruthrauff Road
Theme: Kids Blast
Age: Infant to age 12
Cost: Free
Register: Visit vwcaz.org/kidsblast
Common Ground Church
When: June 4-7, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Theme: Power Up: Raise Your Game
Age: Preschool through fifth grade
Cost: Free
Alive Church
When: June 10-14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: 9662 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is good.
Ages: Kindergarten through fifth grade graduates
Cost: $15
Register: Visit alivechurch.com/vbs
Calvary Tucson East
When: June 10-14, 8:00 a.m. to noon
Address: 8711 E. Speedway
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good.
Age: Kindergarten through fifth grade graduates
Cost: $10
Register: Visit calvarytucson.com/vbs
Casas Adobes Congregational Church UCC
When: June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday
Where: 6801 N. Oracle Road
Theme: Who Is My Neighbor?
Age: 4-11
Cost: Only a few spots left. $20 for morning option; $40 for all-day option
The Church of the Painted Hills, UCC
When: June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: 3295 W. Speedway
Theme: Babylon: Daniel's Courage in Captivity
Age: 5-12
Cost: Free
Tucson Mountain Baptist Church
When: June 10-14, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: 5757 W. Ajo Highway
Theme: In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus
Age: Potty-trained 3-year-olds through eighth grade graduates
Cost: Free
University City Church
When: June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: 604 N. Sixth Ave.
Theme: The Incredible Race
Age: Age 3 through fifth grade
Cost: $15
Emmanuel Baptist and Elements City churches
When: June 17-21, 8:45 a.m. to noon
Where: 1825 N. Alvernon Way
Theme: Game On! Gearing Up for Life's Big Game
Age: 4 through fifth grade graduates
Cost: Free
First Southern Baptist Church Tucson
When: June 17-21, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: 445 E. Speedway
Theme: In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus
Age: For the whole family
Cost: Free
Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church
When: June 17-21, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: 2331 E. Adams St.
Theme: Love First
Ages: 4-14
Cost: Free
Tucson Church International
When: June 17-21, 6-9 p.m.
Where: 3198 N. Flowing Wells Road
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is good.
Age: 3-12
Cost: Before June 10, $15 each and $10 each additional kid; after pre-registration, $20 each and $15 each additional kid.
Register: Visit tucsonvbs.com
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
When: June 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: 7570 N. Thornydale Road
Theme: God's Good Creation
Age: Age 4 through fifth grade graduates
Cost: $25 for the first child and $20 for each additional sibling
Book of Life Community Church
When: June 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: 2151 N. Palo Verde Blvd.
Theme: Super Hero University
Age: Potty-trained 3-year-olds to age 12
Cost: Free
Register: Register online by June 16. Go here
Calvary Oro Valley
When: June 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: 6901 N. La Cañada Drive
Theme: In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus
Age: Preschool through fifth grade graduates
Cost: $15 per child, before June 16; $20 per child after
Register: calvaryov.com/vbs
Calvary Tucson West
When: June 24-28, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Address: 5170 S. Julian Drive
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good.
Age: Kindergarten through fifth grade graduates
Cost: $10
More info: Visit calvarytucson.com/vbs
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Tucson
When: June 24-28, 9-11:45 a.m.
Where: 830 N. First Ave.
Theme: Set Sail
Age: 3-10
Cost: Free
Northminster Presbyterian Church
When: July 8-12, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Where: 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good.
Ages: Age 4 through fourth grade graduates
Cost: $15
Register: Visit npctucson.org/connect/children/vacation-bible-school
Northwest Community Friends Church
When: July 8-12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: 5950 N. La Cañada Drive
Theme: Incredible Faith
Age: 5 to 11
Cost: Any donation
Register: Visit tucsonfriends.org/vbs-sign-up
Pantano Christian Church
When: July 8-12, 8:45 a.m. to noon
Where: 1755 S. Houghton Road
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good.
Age: Age 3 through kindergarten graduates
Cost: $42 and register by June 30
Register: Visit pantano.church/summer — you'll also find some day camps to check out there, too.
Santa Catalina Catholic Church
When: July 8-12, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: 14380 N. Oracle Road
Theme: Miraculous Mission: Jesus Saves the World
Age: Kindergarten through fifth grade
Cost: $30 per child; $55 for two children; $75 for three or more
Tucson Church of God of Prophecy
When: July 8-12, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: 3002 E. Glenn St.
Theme: The Incredible Race: One Family, One Race, One Savior
Ages: 6-12
Cost: Free
Catalina Foothills Church
When: July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31, 5:15-8 p.m.
Where: 2150 E. Orange Grove Road
Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good.
Ages: Age 4 through fifth grade. There are also adult classes going on simultaneously and childcare provided for younger children of parents taking a class.
Cost: Free