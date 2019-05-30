Who knew that church could be such fun?

Children scream support for their team during the FX Live Family Experience, a production of Kids Blitz Ministries held in 2013 at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene.

With school out for the summer, churches around Tucson are preparing to take kids on adventures through jungles and savannas — if everyone is willing to use their imagination. 

It's vacation Bible school time. 

These mostly week-long camps entertain kids with Bible stories, sports, crafts, snacks and songs — giving mama a few blessed hours of peace. It's basically summer Sunday school. 

Some of the programs are free; many have a fee. A good number will take your preschoolers.

Since almost all of them require advance registration, we've included links on where to do that below. Space may be limited, especially for the camps happening in the next two weeks.

We're also certain this isn't a comprehensive list, so if we've left a VBS out, email jwillett@tucson.com. We'll update the list. 

NOTE: We organized these by date. 

22nd Street Baptist Church

When: June 3-7, 5:45-8:15 p.m.

Where: 6620 E. 22nd St.

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is good. 

Age: Age 3 through fifth grade

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Christ Community Church

When: June 3-7, 8:30 a.m. to noon 

Where: 530 S. Pantano Road

Theme: Soul Wars: May the Lord be With You

Age: Kindergarten through fourth grade graduates

Cost: $20 per kid

Register: Go here

Desert Skies United Methodist Church

When: June 3-7, 8:30 a.m. to noon 

Where: 3255 N. Houghton Road

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good. 

Age: Pre-k through fifth grade (preschool is limited to 15 kids)

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Mountain View Baptist Church

When: June 3-7, 9 a.m. to noon 

Where: 3500 W. Overton Road

Theme: In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus

Age: Kindergarten through sixth grade graduates

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

New Life Bible Fellowship

Note: This camp is currently full, but you can get on a wait list

When: June 3-7, 9 a.m. to noon  

Address: 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Road

Theme: Power up: Raise Your Game

Age: Age 4 through fifth grade graduates

Cost: Free

More info: Visit newlifetucson.com/childrens

Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene

When: June 3-7, 5:45-8:15 p.m. for preschool through kindergarten and 6-8:30 p.m. for elementary age

Where: 500 W. Calle Concordia for preschool through kindergarten and 810 W. Naranja Drive (Naranja Park) for elementary

Theme: Mega Sports Camp

Age: Entering kindergarten through fifth grade graduates

Cost: Free

Register: Visit ovcn.church

Sabino Road Baptist Church

When: June 3-7, 9 a.m. to noon 

Where: 2710 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good. 

Age: Age 4 through fifth grade graduates

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Sonrise Baptist Church

When: June 3-7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 2861 W. Pelston St.

Theme: Giddy Up Junction

Age: Age 4 through eighth grade

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Victory Worship Center

When: June 3-5, 8:30 a.m. to noon 

Where: 2561 W. Ruthrauff Road 

Theme: Kids Blast

Age: Infant to age 12

Cost: Free

Register: Visit vwcaz.org/kidsblast

Common Ground Church

When: June 4-7, 5:30 to 8 p.m. 

Where: 15490 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. 

Theme: Power Up: Raise Your Game

Age: Preschool through fifth grade

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Alive Church 

When: June 10-14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

Where: 9662 N. La Cholla Blvd. 

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is good. 

Ages: Kindergarten through fifth grade graduates 

Cost: $15

Register: Visit alivechurch.com/vbs

Calvary Tucson East

When: June 10-14, 8:00 a.m. to noon 

Address: 8711 E. Speedway

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good. 

Age: Kindergarten through fifth grade graduates

Cost: $10 

Register: Visit calvarytucson.com/vbs

Casas Adobes Congregational Church UCC

When: June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday

Where: 6801 N. Oracle Road

Theme: Who Is My Neighbor? 

Age: 4-11

Cost: Only a few spots left. $20 for morning option; $40 for all-day option

Register: Go here

The Church of the Painted Hills, UCC

When: June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: 3295 W. Speedway

Theme: Babylon: Daniel's Courage in Captivity

Age: 5-12

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Tucson Mountain Baptist Church

When: June 10-14, 8:30 a.m. to noon 

Where: 5757 W. Ajo Highway

Theme: In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus

Age: Potty-trained 3-year-olds through eighth grade graduates

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

University City Church 

When: June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon 

Where: 604 N. Sixth Ave

Theme: The Incredible Race

Age: Age 3 through fifth grade

Cost: $15

Register: Go here

Emmanuel Baptist and Elements City churches

When: June 17-21, 8:45 a.m. to noon

Where: 1825 N. Alvernon Way

Theme: Game On! Gearing Up for Life's Big Game

Age: 4 through fifth grade graduates

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

First Southern Baptist Church Tucson

When: June 17-21, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: 445 E. Speedway

Theme: In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus

Age: For the whole family

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church 

When: June 17-21, 9 a.m. to noon 

Where: 2331 E. Adams St. 

Theme: Love First

Ages: 4-14

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Tucson Church International

When:  June 17-21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 3198 N. Flowing Wells Road

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is good.

Age: 3-12

Cost: Before June 10, $15 each and $10 each additional kid; after pre-registration, $20 each and $15 each additional kid. 

Register: Visit tucsonvbs.com

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

When: June 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: 7570 N. Thornydale Road

Theme: God's Good Creation

Age: Age 4 through fifth grade graduates

Cost: $25 for the first child and $20 for each additional sibling

Register: Go here

Book of Life Community Church

When: June 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon 

Where: 2151 N. Palo Verde Blvd.

Theme: Super Hero University

Age: Potty-trained 3-year-olds to age 12

Cost: Free

Register: Register online by June 16. Go here

Calvary Oro Valley

When: June 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: 6901 N. La Cañada Drive

Theme: In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus

Age: Preschool through fifth grade graduates

Cost: $15 per child, before June 16; $20 per child after

Register: calvaryov.com/vbs

Calvary Tucson West

When: June 24-28, 5:30-8:30 p.m. 

Address: 5170 S. Julian Drive

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good. 

Age: Kindergarten through fifth grade graduates

Cost: $10

More info: Visit calvarytucson.com/vbs

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Tucson

When: June 24-28, 9-11:45 a.m.

Where: 830 N. First Ave.

Theme: Set Sail

Age: 3-10

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Northminster Presbyterian Church 

When: July 8-12, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. 

Where: 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good. 

Ages: Age 4 through fourth grade graduates

Cost: $15

Register: Visit npctucson.org/connect/children/vacation-bible-school

Northwest Community Friends Church 

When: July 8-12, 6-8 p.m. 

Where: 5950 N. La Cañada Drive

Theme: Incredible Faith

Age: 5 to 11

Cost: Any donation

Register: Visit tucsonfriends.org/vbs-sign-up

Pantano Christian Church

When: July 8-12, 8:45 a.m. to noon

Where: 1755 S. Houghton Road

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good. 

Age: Age 3 through kindergarten graduates

Cost: $42 and register by June 30 

Register: Visit pantano.church/summer — you'll also find some day camps to check out there, too. 

Santa Catalina Catholic Church

When: July 8-12, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 14380 N. Oracle Road

Theme: Miraculous Mission: Jesus Saves the World

Age: Kindergarten through fifth grade

Cost: $30 per child; $55 for two children; $75 for three or more

Register: Go here

Tucson Church of God of Prophecy

When: July 8-12, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: 3002 E. Glenn St.

Theme: The Incredible Race: One Family, One Race, One Savior

Ages: 6-12

Cost: Free

Register: Go here

Catalina Foothills Church

When: July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31, 5:15-8 p.m. 

Where: 2150 E. Orange Grove Road

Theme: Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good. 

Ages: Age 4 through fifth grade. There are also adult classes going on simultaneously and childcare provided for younger children of parents taking a class. 

Cost: Free 

Register: Go here

 

