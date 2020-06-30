Editor's note: This story was updated June 30.
Many Tucson-area school districts and community organizations have extended their summer meal distribution services through July, and in some places into August, and will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch for children as part of the federal summer meal program.
All locations, unless otherwise noted in the details below, are distributing free meals to all children ages 18-and-under, there are no income requirements, and children do not need to be enrolled in the district or school they are picking up meals from. In some cases children also do not need to be present at pickup, but adults will need to show some form of documentation for the children they are picking up meals for.
We'll keep this list updated as more information becomes available or changes.
The Arizona Department of Education put together a mapping tool when school closures began — where you can enter in your address and find the closest school meal site to you — and many of those sites are continuing meal service during summer. Go here to use that tool. You can also find a list of all the locations in every county across the state that have submitted their info to ADE here.
Pima County Public Library branches
Grab-and-go snacks can be picked up from 10 different library branches for anyone under age 18. Snacks are shelf-stable and will be pre-packaged, except for whole fruits. Pickup will be contact-free and social distancing measures will be in place.
When: Monday-Friday through Aug. 5.
Where: Distribution happens during different time slots at several branches. View the schedule of times and locations here.
Tucson Unified School District
TUSD will deliver grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at several school bus stops throughout the city.
Each bus will remain at the designated stop or bus bay on its route for 10 minutes and any child 18 and under can get a free meal. Children do not need to be present to pick up a meal, but adults who pick up meals will be asked to show one of the following documents:
- A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child’s name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.
- Show a video call home to show their children at home.
- For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child’s name and date of birth such as a medical document.
- If none of the above is available, staff will ask for the parent/guardian’s name, child’s name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.
When: Monday-Friday from May 26 through July 24. Stops will be made between 8 a.m. and noon.
Where: Go here to see all the routes and maps of all the stops. If families need assistance finding the closest location to them, they can call 225-4700.
Find more information here.
Sunnyside Unified School District
What: The Sunnyside district is offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18. There are no income requirements and no registration required. Meals must be picked up and eaten at home. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up in one trip. Meals can be picked up from buses parked at several locations. The buses will also have mobile wifi hotspots available for families to use. Find more information here.
When: Monday-Friday through July 24. Pickup at schools and bus stops will be 7:30-10 a.m.
Where:
- Mission Manor Elementary bus bay, 600 W. Santa Rosa St.
- Summit View Elementary bus bay, 1900 E. Summit St.
- Los Ninos Elementary bus bay, 5445 S. Alvernon Way
- Rivera Elementary bus bay, 5102 S. Cherry Ave.
- Drexel Elementary School, 801 E. Drexel Road
- Craycroft Elementary School, 5455 E. Littletown Road
- Elvira Elementary School, 250 W. Elvira Road
- Los Amigos Technology Academy, 2200 E. Drexel Road
- Apollo Middle School, 265 W. Nebraska St.
- Gallego Intermediate Magnet School bus bay, 3700 E. Alvord Road
- Sunnyside High School student parking lot, 1725 E. Bilby Road
- Sierra 2-8 School bus bay, 5801 W. Del Moral Blvd.
- South Masterson Avenue and East Behan Street (southeast corner)
- South Fontana Avenue and East Delta Road (northwest corner)
- South Silverweed Lane and East Fairy Duster Drive (Rancho Valencia Rest Area)
- Old Vail Road and South Country Club Road (park on Vail Road)
- Desert Shadows Park, 5097 S. Greenway Drive
- West San Xavier Road and Ponderosa Drive (at ramada)
Flowing Wells Unified School District
What: All children ages 18-and-under can get grab-and-go lunch at six locations. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.
When: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday through July 24. Meals will not be distributed on July 3.
Where:
- Laguna Elementary, 5001 N. Shannon Road
- J. Robert Hendricks Elementary, 3400 W. Orange Grove Road
- Flowing Wells Junior High, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
Go here for more information.
Catalina Foothills School District
What: The Catalina Foothills School District will be offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1-18. No student ID, number or name is required.
When: Monday-Friday through July 31, 8-10:30 a.m.
Where:
- Orange Grove Middle School, 1911 E. Orange Grove Road
- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
- Canyon View Elementary School, 5725 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Find more information here.
Marana Unified School District
What: MUSD will be providing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at 12 schools and Marana Cares Mobile will be set up at two different locations for food distribution. All children under 18 can receive a meal, but must be present during pickup.
When: Monday-Friday, through July 31. Meals will not be distributed on July 3.
Where: Meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at these locations:
- Butterfield Elementary School, 3400 W. Massingale Road
- Coyote Trail Elementary, 8000 N. Silverbell Road
- DeGrazia Elementary School, 5051 W. Overton Road
- Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8, 5650 W. Moore Road
- Estes Elementary School, 11280 W. Grier Road
- Gladden Farms Elementary School, 11745 W. Gladden Farms Drive
- Ironwood Elementary, 3300 W. Freer Drive
- Picture Rocks Elementary: 5875 N. Sanders Road
- Quail Run Elementary: 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Road
- Rattlensnake Ridge Elementary, 8500 N. Continental Reserve Loop
- Roadrunner Elementary: 16651 W. Calle Carmella
- Twin Peaks K-8, 7995 W. Twin Peaks Road
Marana Bus Stops
- Meals can be also picked up along 14 bus routes making 270 stops between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The map of locations can be found on the MUSD website.
Marana Cares Mobile will be at the following locations:
- 11 a.m. to noon, southeast corner of North Sandario Road and West Anthony Drive
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 16560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District)
Go here for more information.
Amphitheater Public Schools
What: All children under 18 can pick up free grab-and-go meals at Amphitheater Public Schools locations. Drive through service and a walk up option will be available. Kids must be present when meals are being picked up. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.
When: Meals can be picked up on Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 30 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with three breakfast and lunch meals distributed on Tuesdays and four breakfasts and lunches distributed on Thursdays.
Where:
- Amphitheater High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road
- Amphitheater Middle School/LM Prince Elementary School, 315 E. Prince Road
- Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia
- Coronado K-8 School, 3401 E. Wilds Road
- Donaldson Elementary School, 2040 W. Omar Drive
- F.O. Holaway Elementary School, 3500 N. Cherry Ave.
- Helen Keeling Elementary School, 2837 N. Los Altos
- La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. La Canada Drive
- Mesa Verde Elementary School, 1661 W. Sage Street
- E.C. Nash Elementary School, 515 W. Kelso Street
- Rio Vista Elementary School, 1351 E. Limberlost Drive
- Lulu Walker Elementary School, 1750 W. Roller Coaster Road
- Painted Sky Elementary School, 12620 N. Woodburne Ave.
Go here for more info.
Presidio School
What: Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch is available for all children under the age of 18. Adults can drive to the campus, and pull forward to the main office where the student drop-of lanes are. Staff will come to the car, count the number of children and give you meals for each child. If you are using public transportation or arriving on foot, look for the orange cone on the sidewalk east of the main doors, wait there and staff will help you. Children are not required to be present at pickup, but parents/guardians will be asked to show one of the following:
- A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child's name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.
- Show a video call home to show their children at home.
- For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child's name and date of birth such as a medical document or birth certificate.
- The child's Arizona ADOT ID card
- If none of the above is able to be provided, staff will ask for the parent/guardian's name, child's name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.
When: Monday-Friday through June 30. Pickup is 7-10 a.m.
Where: Presidio School, 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road. Enter through the east entrance of campus.
Sahuarita Unified School District
What: Grab-and-go lunch and breakfast will be available at two sites and at several bus stops for all children ages 1 to 18. You can pick up a lunch and a breakfast for the next day when you arrive. Children must be present for meal pickup. On Fridays the district will also hand out meals for the weekend. Go here for more information.
When: Monday-Friday through July 25. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where:
- Wrightson Ridge School, 16325 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard
- Sopori Elementary, 5000 W. Arivaca Road
CITY Center for Collaborative Learning
What: Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch is available for anyone 18 and younger.
When: Monday-Friday through July 1. Pick up is from 8-10 a.m.
Where: Paulo Freire Freedom School, 300 E. University Blvd. (in the alley directly east of the Historic Y building on North Herbert Ave.)
This location will end food service on July 1, but has prepared a map of nearby locations that will continue distributing food through the end of July.