Editor's note: This story was updated Sept. 2.
Many Tucson-area school districts announced this week that they are able to continue to provide free meals for all children ages 18 and under through a federal meal program.
All locations, unless otherwise noted in the details below, are distributing free meals to all children ages 18-and-under, there are no income requirements, and children do not need to be enrolled in the district or school they are picking up meals from. In some cases children also do not need to be present at pickup, but adults will need to show some form of documentation for the children they are picking up meals for.
We'll keep this list updated as more information becomes available or changes.
The Arizona Department of Education put together a mapping tool when school closures began — where you can enter in your address and find the closest school meal site to you. Go here to use that tool. You can also find a list of all the locations in every county across the state that have submitted their info to ADE here.
Tucson Unified School District
TUSD will deliver grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at several school bus stops throughout the city.
Each bus will remain at the designated stop or bus bay on its route for 10 minutes and any child 18 and under can get a free meal. Children do not need to be present to pick up a meal, but adults who pick up meals will be asked to show one of the following documents:
- A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child’s name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.
- Show a video call home to show their children at home.
- For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child’s name and date of birth such as a medical document.
- If none of the above is available, staff will ask for the parent/guardian’s name, child’s name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.
When: Monday-Friday starting Sept. 3. Stops will be made between 8 a.m. and noon.
Where: Go here to see all the routes and maps of all the stops. If families need assistance finding the closest location to them, they can call 225-4700.
Sunnyside Unified School District
What: The Sunnyside district is offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18. There are no income requirements and no registration required. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up in one trip. Meals can be picked up from buses parked at several locations and at school sites. The buses will also have mobile wifi hotspots available for families to use. Find more information here.
When: Monday-Friday starting Sept. 3.
Where:
Along bus routes from 11 a.m. to noon
- South Masterson Avenue and East Behan Street (southeast corner)
- South Fontana Avenue and East Delta Road (northwest corner)
- South Silverweed Lane and East Fairy Duster Drive (Rancho Valencia Rest Area)
- Old Vail Road and South Country Club Road (park on Vail Road)
- Desert Shadows Park, 5097 S. Greenway Drive
- West San Xavier Road and Ponderosa Drive (at ramada)
- 9776 S. Nogales Highway (near the Family Dollar)
- San Xavier Education Center, 1960 Wa:k Lane
- East Felix Boulevard and South Lansing Stravenue
At school sites from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Apollo Middle School, 265 W. Nebraska St.
- Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School,
- Craycroft Elementary School, 5455 E. Littletown Road
- Challenger Middle School, 5385 E. Littletown Road
- Desert View High School, 4101 E. Valencia Road
- Drexel Elementary School, 801 E. Drexel Road
- Elvira Elementary School, 250 W. Elvira Road
- Esperanza Elementary School, 2353 E. Bantam Road
- Gallego Primary School, 6200 S. Hemisphere Place
- Gallego Intermediate Magnet School, 3700 E. Alvord Road
- Liberty Elementary School, 5495 S. Liberty Drive
- Los Ninos Elementary, 5445 S. Alvernon Way
- Los Amigos Technology Academy, 2200 E. Drexel Road
- Mission Manor Elementary, 600 W. Santa Rosa St.
- Ocotillo Early Learning Center, 5702 S. Campbell Ave.
- Rivera Elementary bus bay, 5102 S. Cherry Ave.
- Santa Clara Elementary School, 6910 S. Santa Clara Ave.
- Sierra 2-8 School, 5801 W. Del Moral Blvd.
- STAR Academic High School, 5093 S. Liberty Ave.
- Summit View Elementary, 1900 E. Summit St.
- Sunnyside High School student parking lot, 1725 E. Bilby Road
Flowing Wells Unified School District
What: All children ages 18-and-under can get grab-and-go lunch at six locations. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.
When: Monday-Friday starting Sept. 3.
Where:
- 11 a.m. to noon at:
- Walter Douglas Elementary School, 3302 N. Flowing Wells Road
- Homer Davis Elementary School, 4250 N. Romero Road
- Laguna Elementary, 5001 N. Shannon Road
- J. Robert Hendricks Elementary, 3400 W. Orange Grove Road
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at:
- Flowing Wells Junior High, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- 11:00 a.m. to 12 Monday through Friday and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at:
- Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
Catalina Foothills School District
What: The Catalina Foothills School District will be offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1-18. No student ID, number or name is required.
When: Monday-Friday starting Sept. 2, 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Where:
- Orange Grove Middle School, 1911 E. Orange Grove Road
- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
- Canyon View Elementary School, 5725 N. Sabino Canyon Road
