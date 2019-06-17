Whether you want to escape the Tucson heat for a little bit or just experience a change of scenery, Arizona is a fun place to explore. Even in the summer.
Here's a little selection of fun festivals and events happening all over Arizona.
Bisbee
4th of July in Bisbee
If large Bicentennial-like 4th of July celebrations are a thing of the past, Bisbee didn't get the message. The day starts at 7 a.m. with the Bisbee Coaster Races, a two-mile race kids speed through from the top of Tombstone Canyon to the bottom of Main Street. It's followed by a parade in the Warren neighborhood and ends with fireworks in the evening. Find more information here.
Bisbee Pirates of the High Desert: Friday, Aug. 9 - Sunday, Aug. 11
Shiver me timbers! Bisbee's pirate weekend is back for its ninth year of swashbuckeling fun. Dressing up is highly encouraged and participants will be treated to a pub crawl, rum tasting, live music, games, a Bloody Mary bar and so much more. Find more information here.
Cars and Bikes on Arizona Street: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Take a nice cruise to Bisbee this Labor Day weekend to check out the town's largest car show event of the year. From classic cars to dragsters, cool automobiles will line the main street of the Warren neighborhood. Proceeds go to support the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee. Get there a day earlier for Nitro Night from 5-7 p.m. where drivers will be revving up their engines for a cackle show. Find more information here.
Flagstaff
Pride in the Pines, Saturday, June 22, noon to 9 p.m.
Enjoy Flagstaff's most colorful event of the summer. Pride in the Pines features music, entertainment, food, more than 100 exhibitors and a special performance by hip-hop artist Kat Deluna. General admission is $22, VIP tickets are $75. There are also a bunch of other fun pride events happening that weekend including an after party ($13-27) with Phi Phi O'Hara from RuPaul's Drag Race and Candi Stratton, 2019's Miss Trans USA. Find more information here.
Flagstaff Folk Festival: Saturday, June 29 - Sunday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More than 100 musical acts will perform on five stages at the Coconino Center for the Arts. If you're a musician be sure to bring an instrument, there will be informal jam sessions all weekend long. Admission each day is $5 per person and $15 for families. Find more information here.
Hopi Festival of Arts and Culture: Saturday, July 6 - Sunday, July 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This annual event is typically hosted during the Forth of July weekend and features artists and presenters from Hopi villages in northern Arizona. The event also includes a lecture series and performances by Hopi dance groups. Find more information here.
Navajo Festival of Arts and Culture: Saturday, Aug. 4 - Sunday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can find this festival at the Museum of Northern Arizona. There will be more than 80 contemporary and traditional Navajo artists. Guests will able to enjoy live art demonstrations, performances, food and more. Find more information here.
Globe
Summer Concert Series: Most Saturdays till Aug. 31. Check here for dates.
Put on your dancing shoes and head to the Globe Train Depot where a number of music acts will perform this summer. It’s an outdoor concert venue, so you might want to haul a chair along with you. Find more information here.
Fourth of July in Globe
Head up to Globe for old-fashioned July Fourth celebrations. There will be a morning parade, a community festival and fireworks show and concert. Find more information here.
Pinetop
White Mountain Yoga Festival: Friday, June 21 - Saturday, June 22
Celebrate the summer solstice and International Day of Yoga in the mountains. Yoga classes will be hosted all around town and a big dance is scheduled for Friday. Find more information here.
White Mountain Beer and Music Festival: Saturday, June 22, noon to 8 p.m.
Escape the heat and head to the mountains for some cold beer and live music. The festival is being hosted at the Pinetop Lakes Activity Center & Stables. Tickets are $10 for just the festival entry and $30 for entry and ten beer tasting tickets. This is a 21-and-up event. Find more information here.
White Mountains Balloon Festival: Friday, June 28 - Sunday, June 30
Watch beautiful hot air balloons float in the sky near the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex. The three-day event is free and fun for the whole family. There will be free tethered balloon rides, music, beer garden and more. Find more information here.
Prescott
Prescott Frontier Days: Monday, July 1 - Sunday, July 7
It's one of the most anticipated Prescott traditions of the year. Frontier Days is home to the World's Oldest Rodeo (132 years!) and fun events that happen all week long — including a parade, arts and crafts show and rodeo dance. Find more information here.
Arizona Cowboy Poet's Gathering: Thursday, Aug. 8 - Saturday, Aug. 10
Hang out for a weekend and listen to cowboy poetry and song at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Prescott has been hosting this event for 32 years. Find more information here.
Phoenix
Fabulous Phoenix Fourth
Watch one of the largest fireworks display in the Southwest this Fourth of July. This event at Steele Indian School Park is free and will also have live music performances, food, interactive exhibits and a classic car show. It's one big party that attracts thousands of attendees each year. Find more information here.
Real Wild and Woody Indoor Beer Festival: Saturday, July 27
More than 75 craft brewers are getting together to for a giant beer festival at the Phoenix Convention Center. With a selection of more than 350 beers, live music, bites, and games, it's sure to be a fun time. Find more information here.
Sedona
Fourth of July Wet Fest: Noon to 4 p.m.
Spend the Fourth of July by the pool. This free family event is hosted at the Sedona Community Pool every year and features free recreation swimming, water slide, water games and more. There is a 375 person pool maximum, so be sure to get there early. Find more information here.
Sedona Hummingbird Festival: Friday, Aug. 2 - Sunday, Aug. 4
Learn everything there is to know about hummingbirds during this three-day festival. There will be presentations, hummingbird garden tours, exhibits and more. Find more information here.