The wilderness is calling, and it's saying: "It's too hot to be the desert rn! Go find a lake to sit in!"
From blue waters to volcanic rock formations, these camping spots around Arizona are just a skip away from Tucson and the burning summer sun.
Rose Canyon Lake, Mount Lemmon
Drive time from Tucson: About one hour and 15 minutes.
Average summer temperature: High of 77 degrees and a low of 53 degrees
Amenities: Large picnic tables, restrooms with vault toilets, drinking water, grill, fire pit, and a general store.
Can I bring the RV? Nope. Tent camping only
Cost: Fees start at $25 a night
Take the 17 mile drive up Catalina Highway and find yourself under tall pines near the summit of Mount Lemmon. The Rose Canyon lake and campsite is a popular destination for Tucsonans looking to escape the heat and do a little fishing. Visit for the day or stay and camp for awhile — just be sure to reserve your camping space before heading up. Also, leave the floaties at home, swimming in the lake is not permitted.
Patagonia Lake State Park, Nogales
Drive time from Tucson: About an hour and a half
Average summer temperature: High of 93 degrees and low of 65 degrees
Amenities: Park store, marina, swimming area, restrooms, showers, picnic tables, drinking water, grill, fire pit and electricity in most of the campsites.
Can I bring the RV? You betcha! Most camping spots have enough space to fit a RV.
Cost: Fees start at $25
With an average high temperature of 93 degrees in the summer, Patagonia Lake State Park can get a little warm during those dog days — but when Tucson is well in the triple digits, anything below 100 degrees feels like an arctic chill. With hiking trails, birdwatching spots and a lake that's good for swimming, boating and fishing, this state park is a perfect place for a fun weekend. And if you're more of a glamper than a camper you'll fit right in. There are about 105 camping spaces on site — and most having access to electricity. There are even cabins if you want to skip the whole tent thing all together.
Bonita Canyon Campground, Chiricahua National Monument
Driving time from Tucson: About two hours and 15 minutes.
Average summer temperature: High of 85 degrees and a low of 56 degrees
Amenities: Picnic tables, electricity, drinking water, restrooms, grill and fire pit.
Can I bring the RV? Yup! Maximum length for motor homes is 29 feet.
Cost: $20 per night
Spend a night surrounded by crazy rock formations at Chiricahua National Monument. Called the “Wonderland of Rocks,” this wilderness spot was formed 29 million years ago when a volcanic eruption sent ash and molten debris flying into the earth. It was also home to the Chiricahua Apaches and lends itself to some unique military history. Today, guests can go hiking, birdwatching, and visit historical sites.
Lynx Lake, Prescott
Drive time from Tucson: About three and a half hours.
Average summer temperature: High of 86 degrees and a low of 56 degrees
Amenities: Picnic table, large campfire grill, restrooms with vault toilets, lake store, marina and restaurant.
Can I bring the RV? Yes, but there are no dump or hookup stations.
Cost: Fees start at $18 a night
This lake destination near Prescott is a popular summer vacation spot — and we can understand why. Everything about this area is so scenic and there's a lot to do — including fishing, boating, hiking, biking and horseback riding. There is no swimming in the lake, but you can eat by it at the Lynx Lake Cafe Store and Marina where they serve German food.
Bonito Campground, Flagstaff
Drive time from Tucson: About four and a half hours.
Average summer temperature: High of 80 degrees and low of 48 degrees.
Amenities: Picnic tables, restroom, drinking water, grill and fire pit.
Can I bring the RV? Yes, but there are no dump or hookup stations.
Cost: $25 per night
With a close proximity to the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument and the Wupatki National Monument, the Bonita Campground is am ideal spot for people who like to get out and explore their surroundings under the ponderosa pines. It's located in the Coconino National Forest and is about a 12 mile drive northeast from Flagstaff.