The monsoons have been pretty low key this summer, but that doesn't mean we can't have some underwater fun.
Grab your fins, seashells, eye patch or best squid costume and hit the streets on Fourth Ave. and downtown Saturday to celebrate (or conjure, maybe?) rain, water and everything under the sea at the Return of the Mermaids festival.
"It's Tucson's version of a rain dance," said David Aguirre, co-organizer of the event. "Bring on the monsoons!"
It may sound quirky to have a mermaid festival in the middle of the desert, but that's what's so awesome about it.
Lizzie Mead, co-organizer and owner of Silver Sea on Fourth Ave., said she has loved mermaids since she was a child, so why not have a festival?
"It's a time of year we get that longing for the ocean, and Tucson is creative and quirky," Mead said. "So we dress up and pretend we live under the sea."
This is the fifth year the event has taken place and it has grown each year, with four times more live mermaids to meet, four times more vendors and four times more attendance than the first festival, Mead said.
The increase in size means a few changes this year. The parade and costume contests (even the kids' contest) will all be downtown at the Pirate Ship stage on the beach, along with artists, vendors, face painters, a DJ, food trucks and live entertainment. Fourth Avenue will be reserved for mermaid habitats, in-store events and live music performances.
The festival is family-friendly from 3-9 p.m., so bring the kids. They can meet mermaids on Fourth Ave., participate in a costume contest, get their faces painted and more. After that, there are belly dancers and an adult body-positive pageant downtown and a couple of after-parties on Fourth Ave.
No costume? No worries. There will be face painters and costumes and accessories available for purchase the day of the event.
Participating is the best way to enjoy the day, Mead said.
"Getting people to join in is my main jam for people," Mead said. "They have a magical experience as part of the festivities and just 'that was neato' if they are an observer."
Here are some highlights of the schedule. Click here for a full list
Fourth Ave.
2 p.m.: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street, mermaid show. Admission is $5.
3 to 7 p.m.: Mermaid/ocean painted rocks are hidden on Fourth Ave. Find one and bring it to Silver Sea Jewelry, 330 N. Fourth Ave., for a mermaid gift. You can also get a coloring sheet and schedule here.
4 to 7 p.m.: Meet live mermaids at Haggerty Plaza, 316 N. Fourth Ave. You'll meet Mermaids Odette and Kailee. You can cool off with Kona Sno Cones and learn about water safety with registered nurses from the community.
5 p.m.: Watch 60's inspired garage rock surf punk band Taco Sauce at Haggerty Plaza.
6 p.m.: Lykiska Dance's dancing mermaids will perform.
5 to 9 p.m.: Check out the live aquarium at Tucson Thrift, 319 N. Fourth Ave., with Mermaid Michelina and have your face painted.
5 p.m.: Listen to the Surf Broads at Boca Tacos, 533 N. Fourth Ave.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Dark Sirens Dance Party at the Surly Wench, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Admission is $3. 21 and over.
10 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Mermaid Dance Party with Floor Polish at Cans Deli, 340 N. Fourth Ave.
Downtown
1 p.m.: Little Mermaid the Ballet at the Scottish Rite Temple, 160 S. Scott Ave. Get in the mer-mood before the festival. Tickets cost $10-$15. Click here to get yours.
3 to 10 p.m.: Vendors and Makers Market opens with face painting, costumes, local artists and mermaid goods at The Beach, across from Hotel Congress behind Cafe Luce on N. Fifth Ave. and 10th Street.
4 p.m.: Food trucks
5 to 10 p.m.: DJ Clint, Brenna Bean, Kid's Dance on stage, Lauren Malanga's Mermaid Sirens
7 p.m.: Meet Mermaid Queen Katy Gierlach and Mermaid King, Kitty Katt McKinley
7:30 p.m.: Costume contest for all ages with host Frank Powers and Captain Oblivious. Prizes from Fourth Ave. merchants and every child participant gets a kids cone from Dairy Queen.
8:30 p.m.: MerChildren's Sidewalk Parade on Congress.
9:30 p.m.: Mermaid Pageant. All sea life welcome to compete in this body positive pageant hosted by Captain Oblivious and Mermaid Melodee. Judging by Queen Katy and King Kitty Kat.