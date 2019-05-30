If you're parenting kiddos with special needs or have children who have joined your family through foster care or adoption, a local mom wants to help you connect with other families.
Kim Fargusson is the executive director and founder of Called to Love, a nonprofit dedicated to encouraging these families and connecting them with helpful resources.
A meet-up at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road, Friday at 10 a.m. will launch a summer series of park breaks for families in need of a breather.
"The idea behind the mama breaks was to give moms a chance to get together with other families like them," Fargusson says. "Your kids will probably be screaming. We're the family at the grocery store that people stare at ... but they don't know the story behind what's going on."
Called to Love grew out of Fargusson's own experience navigating life with children who have "unique and special needs." She says the phrase "includes any family with a child who has special needs, whether that's behavioral, medical or developmental or the child was fostered or adopted." She adds that fostered and adopted children are often dealing with trauma.
She started the faith-based organization in Maryland two years ago. Now in Tucson, she is partnering with Connections Vineyard Church and hopes to soon be able to offer regular respite for families, several hours at at time.
Fargusson knows this life personally. She has six kids — two biological, one adopted and three through the foster care system. All are age six and younger. Five have special needs.
"It all requires a different way of parenting and living and supporting a child," Fargusson says. "We want to support these families so they can care for and support their kids to the best of their abilities."
For the Fargussons, community is essential. That's why she is organizing these summer park breaks — to help other moms connect while their kids play. Dads are also welcome.
"I would encourage people to come," Fargusson says. "A lot of moms are scared. I would be anxious, too. I wouldn't want to come where I didn't know anyone and bring my six — five of which are special needs — children. But just come and put yourself out there. Because the benefits to your family can be huge."
If you go
What: Unique and Special Needs Mama Break
When: Friday, May 31, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
Cost: Free
More info: Check out the Facebook event
Upcoming meet-ups
Friday, June 7, 10-11:30 a.m. at Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road. Go here for the Facebook event.
Friday, June 21, 10-11:30 a.m. at the playground near the Safari Park in Sahuarita, 15700 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. Go here for the Facebook event.
Friday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m. at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park splash pad. Go here for the Facebook event.